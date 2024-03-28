The latest clip from the tennis-centric movie 'Challengers' starring Zendaya has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film centers around Tashi Duncan, played by Zendaya, whose promising tennis career is cut short due to a knee injury. She then makes the transition to coaching, guiding her husband, Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), in his career.

However, complications arise when she finds herself coaching her husband against her former lover and Art's former best friend Patrick (Josh O'Connor) in a Challenger tournament.

During the movie's premiere in Australia on March 26, Zendaya stole the spotlight on the red carpet in an eye-catching green dress, embellished with a silhouette of a player serving a ball. The actress humorously remarked that she had arrived at the event as a "bedazzled tennis court."

Amid the promotional activities, a new clip from the film circulated on social media, piquing the interest of tennis fans. The clip depicted a conversation between the three main characters during the beginning stages of their relationship.

Several fans were left disappointed with the clip, criticizing the editing in particular.

"This looks so bad," one fan wrote.

"The number of cuts in a scene which is under 1 minute made my head physically hurt," another fan chimed in.

However, other fans rejected the criticism, praising the clip instead.

"This scene alone is better than any trailer. It actually shows their skills as actors besides the flashy ‘s*x appeal’ of the trailers," one fan commented.

"All the "sauceless" comments make sense when you realize people have beef with Zendaya. Because what in this clip screams bad movie exactly? I'm not even a Zendaya shooter," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Zendaya's having this movie with tennis theme coming out, so that should be really exciting" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Zendaya

Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland recently graced the Indian Wells Open final day with their presence, witnessing Iga Swiatek's dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over Maria Sakkari in the women's final.

The World No. 1 got the opportunity to speak to Zendaya after her victory, with the duo sharing a hug and posing for pictures together.

Swiatek later gushed over her meeting with the actress, describing the experience as "crazy." She also conveyed her excitement for the release of Zendaya's 'Challengers' movie.

"I already got used to all this postmatch craziness. For sure, meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she's a human like all of us," she said in her post-match press conference.

"So I was just happy that she's enjoying tennis and she's, you know, having this movie with tennis theme coming out. So that should be really exciting. She can practice with me any time if she wants to," she added.

Challengers is set to hit the theatres in the United States on April 26, 2024.