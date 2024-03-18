WATCH: Iga Swiatek shares warm embrace with Zendaya as the duo interact after Pole's Indian Wells triumph

Iga Swiatek shared a warm embrace with American actress Zendaya following her Indian Wells title win. The two were also seen interacting with each other.

Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour to win her second BNP Paribas Open title. The Pole had previously bested Sakkari in the 2022 final at Tennis Paradise with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

This win marked the duo as one of the few pairs to meet in multiple finals at Indian Wells, alongside legendary duos like Martina Hingis and Lindsay Davenport (1998, 2000) and Kim Clijsters and Lindsay Davenport (2003, 2005).

This win was also Iga Swiatek's eighth career WTA 1000 title and her 19th overall.

Actress Zendaya, who is set to star in the tennis-centric movie "Challengers," and her boyfriend, English actor Tom Holland, were both spotted attending the Indian Wells women's final between Swiatek and Sakkari. Following the World No. 1's win, Zendaya and the 22-year-old shared a warm embrace and were seen engaging in friendly conversation.

Iga Swiatek on her Indian Wells title win: “I'm really proud of myself, I'm super happy"

Iga Swiatek with the 2024 BNP Paribas Open trophy

During the post-match press conference following her victory over Maria Sakkari at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, Iga Swiatek expressed her happiness and pride in her performance. Despite what the tournament scorecards may suggest, Swiatek emphasized that her journey to victory was far from easy.

“I'm really proud of myself. I'm super happy. I mean, even though this tournament looked like, the scores, maybe I had everything under control, it wasn't from the beginning to the end so easy. So I'm happy I could improve during the tournament. I felt really good on the last two matches, big amount of confidence. I'm really proud of myself," Swiatek said.

Reflecting on her happiness at winning at Indian Wells, Swiatek acknowledged the challenges she faced since her third-round loss at the 2024 Australian Open to Linda Noskova.

"I just feel I've done really good work. Maybe because of that, I just know that it hasn't been easy after Australia, and I've been working hard to play well and to handle everything mentally well. So I'm just proud of myself maybe because of that," she added.

Iga Swiatek will next compete at the 2024 Miami Open, a tournament she previously won in 2022, thus winning the Sunshine Double.