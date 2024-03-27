"I came as a bedazzled tennis court" - Zendaya shows off her eye-catching green look at 'Challengers' movie premiere in Australia

Zendaya turned up to the Australian premiere of her tennis-themed film 'Challengers' in an eye-catching green look.

The premiere, which was held in Sydney, saw Zendaya walk the red carpet alongside co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. While O'Connor and Faist arrived at the event donning dark suits, Zendaya wore a floor-length, custom green gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, LOEWE's creative director.

The 27-year-old's glittering gown featured a slit and a plunging neckline. However, what made it stand out was its tennis-centric theme, similar to Challengers' subject matter. There was an embellished black print of a figure that held up a tennis racquet and prepared to serve a black and gold ball.

Zendaya also sported diamond earrings, green eyeshadow, and green heels. The event also marked the debut of her blonde hair.

During the event, all the actors were quizzed about their looks. When Zendaya's turn to answer came, the actress and singer said that she had come to the premiere as 'a bedazzled tennis court'.

"Yeah well, I came as a tennis court tonight, a bedazzled tennis court," Zendaya said.

Challengers is set for an April 26 release in the US after an actors' strike delayed its original release date. In the movie, Zendaya plays the role of a tennis coach who helps her husband prepare for a match against her former partner.

The actress attended the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari in Indian Wells and later shared a hug with the Pole, who won the match.

"Zendaya got really good at copying and mimicking swings" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert likens actress to junior tennis player

Zendaya attending "Challengers" Australian Premiere

Brad Gilbert, the iconic coach who worked with Andre Agassi and is now working with Coco Gauff, was roped in by the producers of Challengers to help the actors learn and master tennis strokes for the film.

In a recent interview, Gilbert spoke about working with Zendaya. The 62-year-old likened the actress and singer to tennis players owing to the fact that she started performing at a tender age.

"Actors are a lot like tennis players. They have a lot of the DNA of tennis players. They are unbelievably driven and focused. Zendaya was performing in shows when she was 11 years old–just like a junior tennis player competing in tournaments," Gilbert said to Tennis.com.

The 62-year-old was also impressed with Zendaya's determination to hone her tennis footwork and swinging skills during the making of Challengers.

"She was very focused, very determined to learn and do the best work possible. She got really good at copying and mimicking swings." Gilbert added.

Gilbert's latest appearance on the tennis tour was at the Miami Open, where he oversaw Gauff's run to the Round of 16 before she was beaten by Caroline Garcia.