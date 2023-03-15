Eagan Police Officer crash: Kade Eggum's condition explored in wake of accident 

A serious crash involving three vehicles, including a police cruiser, took place in Eagan on March 14, 2023, at around 5.09 am. Officer Kade Eggum was involved in the accident on northbound Interstate 35E near Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan, Minnesota.

The crash report allegedly states that the police squad car merged into the lanes of the interstate from Pilot Knob Road with the emergency lights activated. Eggum was responding to an important call at the time when a semi hit the squad car. The highway was closed for over seven hours on Tuesday after the accident.

CrimeWatchMpls @CrimeWatchMpls An Eagan police officer was injured in a serious crash early this morning on I-35E near Yankee Doodle Rd reportedly involving a semi and possibly other vehicles.

The Police Department said that Eggum has been with the force for just over a year. The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting an investigation into this car crash.

Eagan Police Officer Kade Eggums is in Regions Hospital

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Eggum was traveling in the right lane of Interstate 35-E when the police car's emergency lights turned on. Eggum tried to make a left turn on the median crossover and was hit by a northbound semi. A third vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was also hit on the passenger side as a result of the collision. The Eagan squad car soon came to rest in the central median of the interstate.

None of the other drivers or passengers except Kade Eggum were injured in the crash. Investigators claim that Eggum was cut out of the car as soon as help arrived. He was taken into an ambulance where he was treated for more than 20 minutes. Soon after, he was rushed to Regions Hospital.

As of now, not much information about his condition has been released to the public. He is said to be in a "critical but stable" condition. Eggum is said to have life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Right outside the hospital, several Eagan cars arrived. The back entrance to the emergency room was filled with police cars as officials offered their support to the injured officer.

Taylor McKinzie witnessed the incident on her way to work and told CBS News:

"I just saw lots and lots of lights, saw the smashed-in police vehicle, it was really sad. I was really hoping everyone was OK, it just looked really scary."

Seth Kaplan @Seth_Kaplan Here's what a MnDOT traffic camera shows during/after a crash involving an Eagan police officer.



She continued:

"At 22, he's so young, he just started his career. How that will impact him later I don't know. I just really hope that everything turns out to be OK for everyone."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) claimed that a tank present in the semi ruptured during the collision and created a huge mess for the cleanup team.

Eagan Police @EaganPolice Last evening at the Eagan City Council meeting Chief New introduced Officer Kade Eggum and he was given the official Oath of Office. Congratulations Officer Eggum! Last evening at the Eagan City Council meeting Chief New introduced Officer Kade Eggum and he was given the official Oath of Office. Congratulations Officer Eggum! https://t.co/UzHTiXWPc8

The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating the car crash. Road conditions are said to be dry and smooth at this time, and no alcohol consumption is suspected by the investigators.

MnDOT traffic cameras show that the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E on Pilot Knob Road are completely closed. Traffic was initially diverted for several hours after the crash. However, the roads are now open.

