Ebi Eats death: Fans pay an emotional tribute as popular healthcare influencer dies from leukemia

Social media influencer Ebi Eats, aka the founder of NurseLifeRN, passed away on July 22nd after battling leukemia. Ebiowei Porbeni started the Instagram page to give a glimpse of working in healthcare, he often posted memes and humorous stories about working as a nurse. The page was also used as a platform for the recruitment of nurses and was founded in 2017.

The Instagram page has over 1.2 million followers, which has now gone private. Ebi Eats also had a personal account on Instagram, which has now been deleted.

Tributes began pouring in on Twitter for the joyous nurse.

One fan said:

“My heart is so heavy. Thank you @ebi_eats for creating an amazing nursing community with @nurselifern. Words cannot describe the impact you had on me, and nearly every other nurse I know. Your stories got me through covid. The world has lost an amazing advocate and friend.”

I just read the news that Ebi (@nurselifern) passed on Tuesday. There’s a pit in my stomach. Knowing that someone who was such an amazing influence to the nursing community is no longer with us is fucking heart breaking. Thank you for everything, Ebi. Love & hugs to your family🖤 — Sammy 🌻 (@sammydaviesRN) July 22, 2021

RIP Ebi 😔💔

Thank you for all you’ve done for the nursing community. @ebi_eats @nurselifern — Emily (@em_el_eee) July 22, 2021

Ebi from nurselifern was the most genuine nursing influencer ever. His passing is a huge loss to the nursing community 🥺😢 — Alice 🇳🇬✨ (@Au_Golden_) July 22, 2021

It’s odd mourning someone I’ve never met, but Ebi (@nurselifern) wasn’t a stranger to any of us. His page made me feel seen in a career that hasn’t always had my back. When I quit IG his memes were still central to many convos with RN friends. He will never be forgotten 💔 — Nikita (@kitagarr) July 22, 2021

We Lost another promising one to cancer. RIP to the brain behind @nurselifern Terrible disease! Very terrible disease!! Rest In Peace Ebi — Damilola (@missdamie) July 22, 2021

I’m sooooo fkn sad. Ebi passed away. Wtf. It’s like losing a coworker. He lifted our spirits with nursing humor during such a difficult time. Rest in peace nurselifern 😢😢😢😢 — Feefofum (@FRob1889) July 22, 2021

A lot of nurses you know are mourning the loss of @ebi_eats. Crying even typing that. He was the nurse behind @nurselifern, the OG nurse meme page on IG that get a lot of nurses through shit shifts. Hilarious, relatable, and real. We’ve lost a friend. Miss you Ebi. #fuckcancer pic.twitter.com/BdrnMLVXzb — Simmer (@bella_sim) July 22, 2021

Ebi died from NurseLifeRN 😭😭 — brocoRN (@squirebrocoRN) July 22, 2021

How is this even real life right now? I am so so heartbroken over the loss of Ebi. nurselifern brought our community so much happiness and humor. He was a wonderful human being. — nicunurselifee (@nicunurselifee) July 22, 2021

Who is Ebi Eats?

Ebiowei Porbeni was a popular healthcare influencer who took to Instagram and Twitter, sharing anecdotes about the life of a nurse in a satirical manner. He was born in Nigeria but moved to Chicago when he was nine years old. Ebi studied at the University of California, Los Angeles, to become an ICU nurse.

Aside from running a fan-favorite Instagram account, Ebi Eats also had his own podcast, Nurse Speak, where he spoke about his life working as a nurse.

The influencer opened up about his struggle with cancer on Instagram in September 2019. He had said-

“I’m sure some of you noticed I disappeared offline about a week ago. I hadn’t been feeling that great for a while. Turns out it was leukaemia.”

Ebi Eats had also started a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses.

Sadly, he passed away less than a year, battling leukemia. His social media coordinator Emily, took to Instagram to share the news:

“With heavy hearts we are sad to share Ebi passed away Tuesday afternoon surrounded by family and friends. One thing we know is the positive impact the @nurselifern community has had on his life. His family request that we honor his privacy.”

Ebi Eats' family had not released any official statement at the time of writing this article.

