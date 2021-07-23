Ebi Eats death: Fans pay an emotional tribute as popular healthcare influencer dies from leukemia

Social media influencer Ebi Eats, aka the founder of NurseLifeRN, passed away on July 22nd after battling leukemia. Ebiowei Porbeni started the Instagram page to give a glimpse of working in healthcare, he often posted memes and humorous stories about working as a nurse. The page was also used as a platform for the recruitment of nurses and was founded in 2017.
The Instagram page has over 1.2 million followers, which has now gone private. Ebi Eats also had a personal account on Instagram, which has now been deleted.
Tributes began pouring in on Twitter for the joyous nurse.
One fan said:
“My heart is so heavy. Thank you @ebi_eats for creating an amazing nursing community with @nurselifern. Words cannot describe the impact you had on me, and nearly every other nurse I know. Your stories got me through covid. The world has lost an amazing advocate and friend.”
Who is Ebi Eats?
Ebiowei Porbeni was a popular healthcare influencer who took to Instagram and Twitter, sharing anecdotes about the life of a nurse in a satirical manner. He was born in Nigeria but moved to Chicago when he was nine years old. Ebi studied at the University of California, Los Angeles, to become an ICU nurse.
Aside from running a fan-favorite Instagram account, Ebi Eats also had his own podcast, Nurse Speak, where he spoke about his life working as a nurse.
The influencer opened up about his struggle with cancer on Instagram in September 2019. He had said-
“I’m sure some of you noticed I disappeared offline about a week ago. I hadn’t been feeling that great for a while. Turns out it was leukaemia.”
Ebi Eats had also started a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses.
Sadly, he passed away less than a year, battling leukemia. His social media coordinator Emily, took to Instagram to share the news:
“With heavy hearts we are sad to share Ebi passed away Tuesday afternoon surrounded by family and friends. One thing we know is the positive impact the @nurselifern community has had on his life. His family request that we honor his privacy.”
Ebi Eats' family had not released any official statement at the time of writing this article.