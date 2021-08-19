How old is Emma Langevin? Corpse Husband, Karl Jacobs and Valkyrae join fans in wishing her on her birthday 

Popular streamer and resident E-Girl Emma Langevin celebrated her 22nd birthday on August 18. Emma Langevin's face is well-known for being the cover art for friends Corpse Husband and Savage Ga$p's, single E-Girls Are Ruining My Life. She also received a gold record for her collaboration on the single.

Langevin originally gained popularity on TikTok for her unique style in hair, clothing and New Jersey accent. She began creating videos at the height of the E-Girl TikTok trend and boasts over one million followers on the video sharing app.

Following her August 18 subscriber-only stream on Twitch, which averaged over three thousand viewers at the time, Emma Langevin shared two selfies on Twitter celebrating her birthday. Both photos feature Langevin clad in black with her signature half-blond, half-brunette twintails and pink blush on the tip of her nose.

Many of Langevin's friends and fellow streamers took to social media to wish her on the occassion.

Fans and friends of Emma Langevin celebrate her birthday

Many of Emma Langevin's well-known friends in the streaming community responded to her photo set. Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Sapnap, Brooke AB, Karl Jacobs and Tina Kitten are some of the few to partake in the celebration.

Fans of Langevin also shared their appreciation for the young streamer in the comments. Some shared fan art of the popular E-Girl, depicting her with many of her friends. Others shared their favorite photos of Langevin.

Anthony Padilla commented:

"hlp plz resuscitate me."

One user commented:

"Happy birthday Emma! I hope your day has brough nothing but love and laughter your way."

Another user commented:

"Happy birthday I love you (but louder than the rest)."

OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) August 19, 2021

HAPPY BIRF BAD BISHHHHHH — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 19, 2021

Happy birthday !! — Sapnap (@sapnap) August 19, 2021

TWENTY-TWO HAS TRULY NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD EMMA DAY IS THE BEST DAY — tina :D (@TinaKitten) August 19, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! LOVE YA!! HOPE YOUR DAY WAS FANTASTIC — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) August 19, 2021

happy birthday emma, the world will end in 12 years :) — Alex Elmslie (@ImAllexx) August 19, 2021

STOP HOW WHY OH MY GOD HAPPY BIRTHDAY BTW OH MY LORD HALLELUJAH IM@DROOLING — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) August 19, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EMMA — Noah (@Pikaclicks) August 19, 2021

hlp plz resuscitate me — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) August 19, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EMMA QUEEN OF LOVE AND LIGHT AND EVERYTHING GOOD IN THE WORLD — Kate (@katerino) August 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Emma!! I hope your day has brought nothing but love and laughter your way 🥰 — Ash 💛 (@AshleyRoboto) August 19, 2021

Emma Langevin's tweet received over ninety-five thousand likes at the time of writing, along with over two thousand replies to her photo set. Langevin also retweeted some fan art in honor of her birthday.

She also recently thanked her fans for joining her stream and sending her birthday wishes.

love u all thank u for the chill stream & birthday wishes 🦷 🧡🦷 🧡🦷 — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) August 19, 2021

At the time of writing, Emma Langevin's name was trending on Twitter's explore page. Her name has reached over sixty thousand users with her birthday celebrations, along with seventy thousand impressions over one thousand tweets.

