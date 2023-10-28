Ryan Hawley has set the stage for his much-anticipated return to the world of television with All Creatures Great and Small. The talented actor is widely recognized for his role as Robert Sugden in Emmerdale. Hawley's portrayal of Robert in the long-running Yorkshire soap opera garnered significant acclaim and a dedicated fan base during his nearly decade-long run that began in 2014.

However, his departure from Emmerdale in 2019 left many fans heartbroken. After a two-year break from the screen, Hawley has embarked on a new and exciting chapter in his acting career. He is now set to join the cast of All Creatures Great and Small, Channel 5's enduring and beloved drama series.

Ryan Hawley's new role in All Creatures Great and Small

In his newest endeavor, Hawley is taking on the character of Sid Crabtree, a farmer, as reported by OK reports. He relocates from the bustling Dales to the more tranquil environs of Bradford on All Creatures Great and Small. Alongside him is his on-screen wife, Elsie (played by Chloe Harris), and their children.

The Crabtree family's decision to transition from the city to the countryside is primarily driven by health concerns. However, they soon discover that their relative inexperience with farming is met with skepticism from their rural neighbors. Sid's journey, characterized by the challenges of adapting to a new life, will unfold on All Creatures Great and Small.

Who was Robert Sugden in Emmerdale?

Before All Creatures Great and Small, Hawley's claim to fame was his compelling portrayal of Robert Sugden in Emmerdale. His nine-year stint as the character, commencing in 2014, left an indelible mark on the show's viewers. Robert's character arc took audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, replete with affairs, manslaughter, imprisonment, and significant personal relationships.

Hawley's performance as Robert Sugden garnered critical acclaim, leading to nominations in multiple categories at the British Soap Awards, including Best Villain and Best Actor. He became the fourth actor to tackle the role of Robert Sugden, succeeding Richard Smith, Christopher Smith, and Karl Davies. Co-star Danny Miller revealed to Inside Soap:

"Every day I still get messages from people saying, 'Bring back Robron!’ – I’m amazed! (...) I’d love to work with Ryan again but it’s just a case of whether I can talk him round."

Ryan Hawley's break from acting

Post his departure from Emmerdale in 2019, Ryan Hawley consciously opted for a hiatus from the screen. His fans speculated several theories, including how he could get revenge for what happened to his sister. According to The Sun, the ITV miniseries Titanic was created in 2012 to commemorate the centenary of the disaster, and Hawley portrayed the character of first-class passenger Jack Thayer.

Hawley's absence from television was briefly interrupted when he made a guest appearance in the BBC medical drama Silent Witness on an episode titled Matters of Life and Death: Part 1. The actor's return to television, after almost three years, is marked by his role in All Creatures Great and Small.

