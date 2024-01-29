"Ended his dad": Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung's dog Yeontan becomes first K-pup to receive 21 million likes on an Instagram post

Kim Taehyung's pet dog Yeontan is all over social media, as his photos on the BTS member's Instagram have reportedly garnered over 21 million likes. Delighted fans believe he is the first "K-pup" to reach this milestone. The BTS member launched his individual Instagram account in December 2021, alongside other members.

Known for raising a Pomeranian dog, popular by his name Yeontan, the Layover singer shared some endearing images of his pet on Instagram.

Now, a post from December 7, 2021, is going viral on the internet, as many fans pointed out it has received millions of likes. As one of the most adored pets of K-pop idols, Yeontan has been garnering considerable attention from fans. Fans shared their excitement on the X app and reacted hilariously to it. A user, referring to V as Yeontan’s father, said, “Ended his dad.”

“Yeontan PAVED the way”: Fans react as BTS’ Kim Taehyung's pet dog Yeontan’s photos on Instagram crosses 21 million likes

On January 29, Yeontan sent BTS fans into a frenzy as the pet dog’s photos surpassed 21 million likes over a two-and-half-year-old post on Kim Taehyung's Instagram. The Slow Dancing singer shares a huge amount of love for his dog Yeontan and even featured his face on his first solo album, Layover.

Furthermore, Yeontan also made his live stage debut on the music show M Countdown on September 14 last year. The dog turned seven years old that month, and a week later, he was spotted on stage with his owner. Following this, fans said he was the first K-pup to debut on M Countdown.

Yeontan's fan cam shared by Mnet on YouTube also achieved 1.7 million views, receiving much love from fans. The dog quickly became a rookie "K-pup" sensation. Netizens were not surprised as recently his photos surpassed millions of likes on the BTS member's Instagram post.

They shared their thoughts on X while praising him, calling him Kim Taehyung's successful child. Some fans also named him the “IT PUP” of South Korea.

More about Kim Taehyung's Instagram activity

Recently, the For Us singer appeared in IU's music video for her pre-release song Love Wins All. The video has garnered much attention from fans and netizens for its artistry and astonishing storyline, leading fans to create more theories about the music video. Also, the duo's amazing on-screen chemistry has taken over fans' hearts.

On January 28, V shared a collaborative Instagram post, with IU showcasing behind-the-scenes photos from the music video. Surpassing over 10 million likes on the post, it became the fastest by any Asian artist to do so this year, leaving fans in awe.

