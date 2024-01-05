"Epic tackiness": The Golden Bachelor fans slam Brayden for getting down on one knee during The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor's The Golden Wedding, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding special aired on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The two previously got married in the spin-off's season finale and said 'I Do' during the live segment.

Several Bachelor Nation celebrities attended the wedding, including Wells Adams, Beg Higgins, Molly Mesnick, Ryan Sutter, and more. At the same time, Susan Noles, another cast member from Gerry Turner's season, officiated the nuptials.

While the ceremony was sweet, one former cast member decided to get down on one knee and surprise his partner with an on-air proposal. Brayden Bowers, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 9 proposed to his girlfriend, Christina Mandrell, during the special.

Fans took to social media to react to the proposal and slammed Brayden for stealing Theresa and Gerry's moment. A netizen, @_AutistiCat_, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Not Brayden proposing to his girl in front of everyone at someone else's wedding! C'mon man! Use that active imagination of yours and make it special.. don't piggyback off someone else's moment.. epic tackiness bro."

"Not Brayden making this night about him": The Golden Bachelor fans slam Brayden Bowers during The Golden Wedding

As those in attendance gathered to celebrate the new couple, one former cast member, Brayden Bowers of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, proposed to his girlfriend, Christina Mandrell. While the two were never in the same season, they got together after Mandrell sent Bowers a message on Instagram. The couple initially bonded over Tenacious D, and the rest is history.

He told her at The Golden Bachelor's wedding special that from the moment he picked her up from the airport with her "crazy a** rose" and her "fake disguise," he knew there was something special and different.

"And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you. And like Gerry said, 'it's like, you know, we have such little time and...I just know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you," Bowers said.

The Bachelor Nation alum got down on one knee and popped the question. Christina, who said yes, exclaimed that that is why they got their nails done. While the audience cheered, Jesse Palmer explained that Brayden had called The Golden Bachelor couple and asked for their blessings before proposing.

While those in attendance may have been happy with the move, Bachelor Nation fans were not and slammed Brayden online.

Brayden spoke to People Magazine in an exclusive interview about the proposal and his relationship with Mandrell and noted that when he met her, he didn't doubt in his mind. The Bachelor Nation celebrity added that he and the show's producers coordinated the proposal and that he was initially planning to propose later this year.

The Golden Bachelor episodes are available to stream on ABC.