What is an equerry to the Queen or King? Major Johnny Thompson takes social media by storm

King Charles III's new equerry has become an overnight internet sensation, thanks to TikTok. The officer also served as late Queen Elizabeth II's most senior bodyguard at one point.

Major Johnny Thompson caught the eye of social media while introducing the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to King Charles III for the first time. The 39-year-old officer's video on TikTok garnered more than 7.6 million views within four days, with people talking about the equerry's good looks.

As per Metro UK, the equerry is one of the armed services officers of the British Royal Family. The tenure of an equerry lasts for three years, where he assists and attends to the ruling monarch during their public duties.

Queen Elizabeth II had several equerries during her reign of 70 years. The officer's duties also involve looking after the monarch's carriages, vehicles used in state ceremonies and coaches. Metro UK also suggested that monarchs pick their equerry themselves.

All you need to know about Major Johnny Thompson, King Charles III's equerry

Bradley Mac @mrbraddybrad As sad as this week has been, seeing plenty of Major Johnny Thompson has made it 100 times better As sad as this week has been, seeing plenty of Major Johnny Thompson has made it 100 times better 😅 https://t.co/Wnh09enG5b

Major Johnny Thompson is a 39-year-old native of Morpeth, Northumberland, and serves as Platoon Commander with His Majesty's Forces.

Per his LinkedIn profile, Major Thompson graduated with an Economics and politics degree from Aberystwyth University in 2004 and joined the army in 2006. He was a part of the undergraduate officer training corps while studying at the university.

Reportedly, Major Thompson has been working with King Charles since 2020 and his role includes “planning and execution” of the day-to-day activities of the King.

Ursula❤️💙 🇬🇧🇬🇧 @UMclea what a fine specimen of a man Offffft. Major Johnny Thompsonwhat a fine specimen of a man Offffft. Major Johnny Thompson 😍😍what a fine specimen of a man 😍😍 https://t.co/pCuoD3BEQJ

On a personal front, Major Thompson has been married for 12 years to a marketing manager named Caroline. A student at Windsor Girls School, Caroline later graduated from Strodes College in Design Communication. She also founded a charity website called Horses4Health.

Johnny and Caroline have a four-year-old son together and also have two black labradors named Piper and Odin. The family currently resides in Surrey.

Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the equerry has been spotted at several royal events. He was seen accompanying King Charles III for the first time in public when the Queen died. Major Thompson was also seen removing articles from the King's desk when he hastily asked them to be cleared before signing the proclamation.

mancLass @MancLassRTNs My my look who's in a Suit 🥰 My my look who's in a Suit 🥰 https://t.co/aPC58M5Nbo

During the royal procession on September 14, Johnny was photographed walking behind the late Queen's coffin as it was being shifted to Westminster Hall for a four-day lie in state ahead of the funeral. He was spotted in a kilt walking behind Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren and King Charles III's sons Prince William and Harry.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was Britain's longest-ruling monarch, with a reign spanning 70 years. After her death, the throne was immediately passed to her eldest son, Charles III, whom she shared with her late husband, Prince Phillip.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far