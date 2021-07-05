"Your best friend attempted to murder you!": Ethan Klein claps back at Jeff Wittek for his comments about Frenemies

Ethan Klein and his wife Hila responded to Jeff Wittek's comments about the end of the Frenemies podcast, implying that the latter was a hypocrite.

In a recent episode of Jeff Wittek's podcast, Jeff FM, Jeff made remarks about the end of Frenemies. He took a hit at former co-hosts Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein.

Jeff poked fun at why the podcast ended, claiming it was over "pizza and finances". Jeff then proceeded to call the partnership between the two hosts "toxic", which Ethan didn't deny.

Also read: "I just want to be left alone": Gabbie Hanna discusses phone call with Jessi Smiles, calls her "manipulative"

Ethan Klein responds to Jeff Wittek

Ethan and Hila Klein clapped back at Jeff Wittek on the latest episode of H3 Afterdark titled "James Charles Returns & Baby Update". The two also discussed the return of James Charles on YouTube as well as an update on Hila's pregnancy.

Towards the middle of the show, Ethan began to discuss the recent "beef" that occurred between Jeff Wittek and Trisha Paytas.

Also read: "Please leave me alone": Jessi Smiles urges Gabbie Hanna to remove video of her crying in latter's confession series

Ethan first responded to Jeff's claims that took a hit on the Frenemies podcast. Calling him out, Ethan implied that Jeff was a hypocrite and that it was David Dobrik who "attempted to murder [him] with an excavator".

"Jeff, you wanna talk about 'that's content', your best friend who you're still doing videos with, attempted to murder you with an excavator! What the f*** bro?"

The H3H3 host then brought him David Dobrik's misconduct allegations, pointing out that Jeff's friends were also "toxic".

"The fact that you are energetically aligned with David Dobrik right now, yeah you can't be saying oh 'that's content'. Dude stop. Your friend David Dobrik filmed someone getting assaulted."

Along with everyone else, Ethan laughed it off and called the situation "ironic".

"It's just ironic, a little bit. "

Ethan Klein then proceeded to look at Trisha's Twitter feud with Jeff, where she claimed he was being "threatening". In the text, Jeff "warned" Trisha and said that he didn't want to start "beef" with her.

Jeff Wittek has yet to respond to Ethan Klein's statements about his take on the Frenemies podcast.

Also read: Trisha Paytas calls out Ethan Klein for bringing up her sister during his response to her apology, says his claims are “100% untrue”

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav