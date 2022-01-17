Euphoria fans rejoice as Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are spotted holding hands in LA

Euphoria co-stars Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer were photographed holding hands as they left the celebrity-preferred eatery, Nice Guy, in West Hollywood last Saturday evening.

Both Fike and Schafer have gained quite a lot of praise for their roles in the HBO series that revolves around a group of high school students who deal with issues of dr*gs, violence, and s*x. The duo almost immediately sparked dating speculation as they publicly locked fingers just a week after the long-anticipated first episode of the second season of the fan-favorite show aired.

Dominic Fike, 26, was seen sporting a slim-fitting pair of black pants and black boots under a beige-and-black striped pullover sweater with a necklace. Meanwhile, Hunter Schafer, 23, a transwoman who prefers she/her pronouns, wore a white hoodie underneath a loose-fitting black jacket. She had on a pair of pink patterned shorts and white sneakers with a red face mask.

Here's how fans reacted to Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer's outing

Dominic and Hunter leaving the eatery (Image via BackGrid)

Fans took no time to react as they took to social media to express their emotions as soon as the news of the two holding hands broke. Here are some mixed reactions, none of which are negative, from fans all over the world:

One Twitter user wrote Dominic Fike, the musician who previously dated actress Diana Silvers, is going on a dating "all the lesbians' biggest celeb crushes" spree, with a crying face emoji.

james @proddrago dominic fike broke up with diana silvers and went straight to hunter schafer this man is running through all the lesbians' biggest celeb crushes like its nothing dominic fike broke up with diana silvers and went straight to hunter schafer this man is running through all the lesbians' biggest celeb crushes like its nothing😭

Someone else tweeted that if the duo were truly dating, they'd make a 'ridiculously good-looking couple'.

adam england @garageflowrr if it’s true that hunter schafer and dominic fike are dating they are a ridiculously good-looking couple if it’s true that hunter schafer and dominic fike are dating they are a ridiculously good-looking couple

A fan of Schafer's stated that they refuse to accept Schafer dating anyone other than themselves.

Ariana *.｡☆｡★･* ☆ @golden__ariana the streets are saying dominic fike and hunter are dating and i just refuse to accept she’s dating someone that’s not me the streets are saying dominic fike and hunter are dating and i just refuse to accept she’s dating someone that’s not me

Another fan could not believe the news as they publicly asked if the Euphoria co-stars were dating, in all caps.

orangussy the fagguette @bussybooster69 WAIT ARE HUNTER AND DOMINIC DATING WAIT ARE HUNTER AND DOMINIC DATING

One person on the internet expressed their excitement by typing a series of random letters with the words "IM SCREAMING" in between.

rue @ruehry HUNTER N DOMINIC R TOGETHER MSDYMBSHDBDHFHD IM SCREAMING SNDHDNDHDHDUDN GNFHDNFH HUNTER N DOMINIC R TOGETHER MSDYMBSHDBDHFHD IM SCREAMING SNDHDNDHDHDUDN GNFHDNFH

Another Schafer fan said that they consider Dominic Fike to be lucky since (and if) he is getting to date THE Hunter Schafer.

bel @menziesparker dominic is so lucky to be dating THEE hunter schafer…..sighhhh dominic is so lucky to be dating THEE hunter schafer…..sighhhh

Someone on Twitter reasonably explained that the whole dating thing could be a rumor even though the two were seen holding hands, and were reportedly spotted kissing.

Lexsi♡☁️💌 @canyonlwt28 @vickydabee @hunterschcfer There were rumors all week that Dominic and hunter were dating and while this doesn’t necessarily confirm they’re dating they’re holding hands and plus there was a rumor they were seen kissing. She also went to PA with him for his concert. @vickydabee @hunterschcfer There were rumors all week that Dominic and hunter were dating and while this doesn’t necessarily confirm they’re dating they’re holding hands and plus there was a rumor they were seen kissing. She also went to PA with him for his concert.

A fan of the rumored couple, who "is in love with" both Fike and Schafer, asked what those like him should do now that the stars are 'together'.

sneet🍯⁷ misses jack :,) @GLDNVINYL hunter and dominic togerher…cute but i’m in love w them both so where do we go from here 🤨 hunter and dominic togerher…cute but i’m in love w them both so where do we go from here 🤨

Another fan, who loves both the musician and the actress, stated in a tweet that the pair are both "living his dream."

𝙀𝙧𝙞𝙘 @qwuickk Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike together? THEY BOTH LIVING MY DREAM!!!! Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike together? THEY BOTH LIVING MY DREAM!!!!😫😫💔

Another one of these fans seemed confused about whom they should be more jealous of, Fike or Schafer.

omen ᵕ̈ @dwtcreep dominic fike and hunter schafer… who am i more jealous of dominic fike and hunter schafer… who am i more jealous of

One person expressed their emotions as they said that they never smiled as wide as they did upon seeing the "two beautiful human beings" holding hands.

KYLE @allestaire24 okay wait Hunter and Dominic seen holding hands??! i never smiled so wide before<3 just two beautiful human beings i luv 2 see it okay wait Hunter and Dominic seen holding hands??! i never smiled so wide before<3 just two beautiful human beings i luv 2 see it

Euphoria fans are currently looking forward to the release of the remaining episodes of the second season of the show, which will all be launched in January.

