Euphoria fans rejoice as Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are spotted holding hands in LA

Euphoria co-stars Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer were photographed holding hands as they left the celebrity-preferred eatery, Nice Guy, in West Hollywood last Saturday evening.
Both Fike and Schafer have gained quite a lot of praise for their roles in the HBO series that revolves around a group of high school students who deal with issues of dr*gs, violence, and s*x. The duo almost immediately sparked dating speculation as they publicly locked fingers just a week after the long-anticipated first episode of the second season of the fan-favorite show aired.
Dominic Fike, 26, was seen sporting a slim-fitting pair of black pants and black boots under a beige-and-black striped pullover sweater with a necklace. Meanwhile, Hunter Schafer, 23, a transwoman who prefers she/her pronouns, wore a white hoodie underneath a loose-fitting black jacket. She had on a pair of pink patterned shorts and white sneakers with a red face mask.
Here's how fans reacted to Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer's outing
Fans took no time to react as they took to social media to express their emotions as soon as the news of the two holding hands broke. Here are some mixed reactions, none of which are negative, from fans all over the world:
Euphoria fans are currently looking forward to the release of the remaining episodes of the second season of the show, which will all be launched in January.