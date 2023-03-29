Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling net worth: Fortune explored as RHOA star files for divorce

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling have decided to end their marriage after being together since 2018. Marcille recently appealed for divorce from Sterling as her marriage is broken and there is no chance of reconciliation.

In an interview with People, the actress said that it is a hard decision for her but that sometimes unexpected things happen in life. She continued:

"Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

According to Marcille's attorneys, the pair are living in a bona fide state of separation, and Marcille has appealed for custody of the kids alongside child support and other maintenance costs. Eva has also requested an equal distribution of the assets owned by her and Sterling.

Eva and Michael got engaged in 2017, followed by their marriage in 2018. They welcomed two children in 2018 and 2019.

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's combined net worth is around $4 million

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling tied the knot in 2018. Eva is an actress, and Michael is an attorney, and their respective careers have contributed a lot to their earnings. CelebrityNetWorth reported that the pair's combined net worth is around $4 million.

Michael Sterling is a partner in the boutique law firm Dreyer Sterling, LLC and the director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency. Michael has been a Senior Advisor to Kasim Reed and the Mayor's designee on the Atlanta Labor Council. His biography states that he charges $42,000 per month.

Eva Marcille is the founder of a CBD oil company, cEVAd, which was established after the birth of their son Maverick. Her frequent television appearances and modelling career have contributed to the remaining portion of her earnings.

Eva emerged as the winner of the third season of America's Next Top Model and has been featured on the covers of various magazines. She is currently working for L.A. Models.

She has appeared in successful TV shows like Smallville and Everybody Hates Chris. She portrayed Tracie Evans for five seasons on the famous sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne. She then gained recognition for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she was in the recurring cast in the 10th season and was later promoted to a regular cast member.

Eva Marcille has played important roles in films like Premium, The Wedding Album, The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, Note to Self, Sister Code, Adventures in Christmasing, Hello, A Christmas Fumble, A New Diva's Christmas Carol, and more. Marcille has also been featured in a few music videos.

