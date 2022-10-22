“Even she can't make miracles happen”: Kanye hires Camille Vasquez to handle his 'business interests,’ leaves internet skeptical 

Kanye West has reportedly hired Camille Vasquez as one of his lawyers from the Brown Rudnick firm to handle his “business interests.” According to TMZ, the attorney and other lawyers will represent the rapper’s “contracts, deals, and works.”
However, Camille Vasquez’s alleged appointment left netizens skeptical, as many believed even the star lawyer would not be able to make miracles happen for Kanye:
What led Kanye West to hire Camellie Vasquez?
Vasquez’s appointment following West’s recent controversies earned him major backlash from the public. The Donda creator came under fire for wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt at the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
Shortly after, he made multiple anti-Semitic comments on social media, leading to the suspension of his Instagram and Twitter accounts. West has also been sued for $250 million for making controversial comments about George Floyd’s death.
During an appearance on Drink Champs, the musician claimed that Floyd died due to a fentanyl overdose and not from Derek Chauvin’s physical assault. The remarks sparked further outrage against the rapper.
In the wake of the controversies, Balenciaga announced that it has decided to end all ties with West. A statement from the brand read:
“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”
West also had a fallout with Gap and terminated his deal with the brand while calling out Adidas prior to Paris Fashion Week. Needless to say, the rapper decided to hire a legal team, including Camille Vasquez, to look into his business amid his ongoing issues.
Vasquez garnered worldwide recognition after representing Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The lawyer played a key role in Depp’s victory and became a sensation on social media.
Twitter reacts to Kanye West hiring Camille Vasquez
Kanye West has continued to make headlines for his latest controversies surrounding the "White Lives Matter" t-shirt, anti-Semitic remarks, comments on George Floyd’s death, and fallout with brands like Balenciaga and Adidas.
In the wake of the legal and personal troubles, West reportedly hired Johnny Depp’s defamation trial famed lawyer Camille Vasquez to represent his “business interests.” Several social media users were left surprised by the appointment, and many took to Twitter to react to the arrangement:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West or Camille Vasquez will officially announce their legal association in the days to come.
According to TMZ, West also hired Melinda Gates’ former divorce attorney Bob Cohen to represent him in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. However, Vasquez and her team will reportedly not be involved in the case.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce will reportedly go to trial if the parties fail to reach an agreement by December 2022.