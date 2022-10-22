“Even she can't make miracles happen”: Kanye hires Camille Vasquez to handle his 'business interests,’ leaves internet skeptical 

Kanye West has reportedly hired Camille Vasquez as one of his lawyers from the Brown Rudnick firm to handle his “business interests.” According to TMZ, the attorney and other lawyers will represent the rapper’s “contracts, deals, and works.”

However, Camille Vasquez’s alleged appointment left netizens skeptical, as many believed even the star lawyer would not be able to make miracles happen for Kanye:

What led Kanye West to hire Camellie Vasquez?

Vasquez’s appointment following West’s recent controversies earned him major backlash from the public. The Donda creator came under fire for wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt at the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Pop Base @PopBase Kanye West has hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, TMZ reports. Kanye West has hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, TMZ reports. https://t.co/S4WQKVKfhL

Shortly after, he made multiple anti-Semitic comments on social media, leading to the suspension of his Instagram and Twitter accounts. West has also been sued for $250 million for making controversial comments about George Floyd’s death.

During an appearance on Drink Champs, the musician claimed that Floyd died due to a fentanyl overdose and not from Derek Chauvin’s physical assault. The remarks sparked further outrage against the rapper.

In the wake of the controversies, Balenciaga announced that it has decided to end all ties with West. A statement from the brand read:

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: Kanye West hires Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez as Balenciaga DROPS him and Adidas threatens to sever ties... BREAKING REPORT: Kanye West hires Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez as Balenciaga DROPS him and Adidas threatens to sever ties...

West also had a fallout with Gap and terminated his deal with the brand while calling out Adidas prior to Paris Fashion Week. Needless to say, the rapper decided to hire a legal team, including Camille Vasquez, to look into his business amid his ongoing issues.

Vasquez garnered worldwide recognition after representing Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The lawyer played a key role in Depp’s victory and became a sensation on social media.

Twitter reacts to Kanye West hiring Camille Vasquez

Netizens were left shocked by Kanye West's appointment of Camille Vasquez (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye West has continued to make headlines for his latest controversies surrounding the "White Lives Matter" t-shirt, anti-Semitic remarks, comments on George Floyd’s death, and fallout with brands like Balenciaga and Adidas.

In the wake of the legal and personal troubles, West reportedly hired Johnny Depp’s defamation trial famed lawyer Camille Vasquez to represent his “business interests.” Several social media users were left surprised by the appointment, and many took to Twitter to react to the arrangement:

Khimera 🏴‍☠️ @KhimeraKomics Kanye hired Camille?!?? He must be paying a lot of money for her cuz ain’t no way Kanye hired Camille?!?? He must be paying a lot of money for her cuz ain’t no way

favors2me @ffavors YOUR THOUGHTS...

#JD Kanye West or "Ye" as he now likes to be called has hired Camille Vasquez to get him out of all his recent verbal blunders says TMZ🤔 Ye dissed the Jewish Community, Disabled Community, George Floyd to name a few. Damn this is a interesting turn of eventsYOUR THOUGHTS... Kanye West or "Ye" as he now likes to be called has hired Camille Vasquez to get him out of all his recent verbal blunders says TMZ🤔 Ye dissed the Jewish Community, Disabled Community, George Floyd to name a few. Damn this is a interesting turn of events 😳 YOUR THOUGHTS...#JD https://t.co/TAAB4YUcw5

Sophia Eklund 🏴‍☠️ @sophia_eklund @missy2938 @TMZ He has the right to have a lawyer (there's no law that say Kanye West doesn't have that right) and why wouldn't he hire one of the very best? Also, Camille is professional. @missy2938 @TMZ He has the right to have a lawyer (there's no law that say Kanye West doesn't have that right) and why wouldn't he hire one of the very best? Also, Camille is professional.

🤍 Raq 💜 @EternallyRaQuEl Camille Vasquez defending Kanye West, the self hating antisemite? I hope Kanye isn’t actually hoping to get anything out of it cuz it’s gonna be bad for him. Camille Vasquez defending Kanye West, the self hating antisemite? I hope Kanye isn’t actually hoping to get anything out of it cuz it’s gonna be bad for him. https://t.co/MGGMQCnseI

Jigsaw’s Unpaid Intern @DaidalosRhodes Camille is gonna get ripped apart the second she fails to deliver for Kanye… Camille is gonna get ripped apart the second she fails to deliver for Kanye… https://t.co/40Kf8ejHmW

Claudia❤️🏴‍☠️🦙 @ClaudiaB117117 @bootleg_gene Figured they would attack Camille for taking on Kanye as a client. Not gonna lie, I’m kind of disappointed myself. But then again , it’s her career and she can do whatever she wants. @bootleg_gene Figured they would attack Camille for taking on Kanye as a client. Not gonna lie, I’m kind of disappointed myself. But then again , it’s her career and she can do whatever she wants.

Painted Dogs @OriFan117 @PopBase Oh boy the Amber Heard defenders in this thread lmao. Camille needs to stay away from Kanye if she cares about her career. @PopBase Oh boy the Amber Heard defenders in this thread lmao. Camille needs to stay away from Kanye if she cares about her career.

The R | ✨🖤 @Laurance1112 #JohnnyDeppIsALegend

I don’t see this would work; sorry Kanye u aren’t a good client

Camille mustn’t work with him if she cares about her career

The cases depend primarily on what strong evidences are & not on the strong lawyers; all of them have similar level of intelligence I don’t see this would work; sorry Kanye u aren’t a good clientCamille mustn’t work with him if she cares about her careerThe cases depend primarily on what strong evidences are & not on the strong lawyers; all of them have similar level of intelligence #JohnnyDeppIsALegendI don’t see this would work; sorry Kanye u aren’t a good client Camille mustn’t work with him if she cares about her careerThe cases depend primarily on what strong evidences are & not on the strong lawyers; all of them have similar level of intelligence https://t.co/EvTptOCcDX

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West or Camille Vasquez will officially announce their legal association in the days to come.

According to TMZ, West also hired Melinda Gates’ former divorce attorney Bob Cohen to represent him in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. However, Vasquez and her team will reportedly not be involved in the case.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce will reportedly go to trial if the parties fail to reach an agreement by December 2022.

Poll : 0 votes