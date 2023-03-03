"Eventually I gave in from the pressure": Maegan Hall breaks silence on La Vergne police officer scandal

Former Tennessee cop Maegan Hall, known for her raunchy s*x scandals, has finally broken her silence over the situation.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment. Discretion is advised.

The 26-year-old gave an interview on March 1, 2023, with WTVF. During the interview, she revealed that she was terrorized about calling out her seniors' behavior. She also said that she repeatedly tried to turn down the s*xual favors made by Sgt. Lewis Powell who "wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

She added that she knows that people say that she could've said no and noted that she did say no but when he wouldn't take no for an answer, she said:

“Eventually, I gave in from pressure.”

Hall's affair with Sgt. Powell led to her explicit encounters with five other police officers from the La Vergne Police Department. Maegan, along with others involved, was fired from the department in January 2023 after news of their affair went viral.

Maegan Hall claims her seniors took advantage of her "vulnerability" and "mental health"

The interview comes after Maegan Hall filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on February 27, 2023. In the lawsuit, she claimed that the "predator" senior cops of her department s*xually groomed her.

Hall had previously attributed her troubled marriage to being the reason behind her multiple affairs. In the lawsuit, she stated that she had a history of mental health problems and that she almost took her own life in an attempt to escape.

While speaking with WTVF, she said that when she was interviewing for her job at the police department, she was told that the environment is like that of a family. She added that while she aspired to protect her community, the "La Vergne Police Department was not protecting me."

In an internal investigation, Maegan Hall confessed to having performed s*xual acts with other officers while on duty and premises. She also added that she had a threesome with one of the cops and his wife.

The s*xual acts led to Hall and other cops losing their jobs, including Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis. Davis was also accused of encouraging Hall's s*xual escapades.

Maegan Hall said:

"My supervisors worked together to take advantage of my vulnerabilities and my mental health. And they used it for their gain and s*xual favor."

She added that there was no one she could turn to as the chief of police was s*xually harassing her. Hall questioned how she could have received justice when the "entire system, including the chief, not only condoned such behavior but participated". Maegan Hall also said that she felt lost and alone.

Further in the interview, she stated that she was receiving harassing and threatening messages days before the story went public. She noted that the messages on her phone terrorized her.

While speaking in the same interview, Hall's lawyer, Wesley Clark, said:

“Maegan wasn’t looked at like a rookie cop to be trained and promoted. She was looked at like a piece of meat to be s*xualized and exploited.”

Maegan Hall's suit seeks an undisclosed sum in medical costs, "reputational harm," missed earnings, medical expenses, and mental distress.

Poll : 0 votes