"Folks in Hollywood now adjusting their script": Tennessee cop Maegan Hall reveals she was groomed by fellow cops in new lawsuit

Tennessee-based cop Maegan Hall has filed a new federal lawsuit, claiming that the "predator" seniors in her department “sexually groomed” her for unethical escapades.

As per the 51-page federal complaint filed on February 28, the 26-year-old claimed that she felt exploited and trapped amidst the all-male staff at the La Vergne Police Department.

The lawsuit read (via The New York Post):

“Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators. In place of offering professional development, her supervisors and the chief of police groomed her for s*xual exploitation. They colluded in using their authority to systematically disarm her resistance and entrap her in degrading and abusive s*xual relationships, even sharing tips on the best ways to manipulate and exploit her.”

The lawsuit also claims that Maegan Hall, who previously blamed her troubled marriage behind her numerous affairs, had a history of mental health problems and “in an attempt to escape, she nearly killed herself.”

Maegan Hall used to perform unspeakable acts on her duty

Maegan Hall, along with others, was fired in January 2023 after news of her sexual encounters with five police officers went viral.

During an internal investigation, Hall admitted that she performed sexual acts while on duty and on police premises. She also revealed having a threesome with one of the police officers and his wife.

Maegan said that she was in the middle of a divorce when she "got desperate" and "stupid." In her lawsuit, she said she first became sexually involved with Sgt. Lewis Powell after applying for a job in the force at the age of 24.

The docs read:

“Sgt. Powell learned that Ms. Hall was going through the process of buying a home with her husband and that this process was extremely taxing on their relationship. Sgt. Powell positioned himself as a reliable source of companionship and advice regarding Ms. Hall’s career and her marriage."

The lawsuit further read that Sgt. Powell kept persisting Hall for s*x even though she resisted, but, she eventually gave in. When she tried to end things with him, he threatened to take his own life.

Aside from Powell, Hall also had “exploitative sexual relationships” with other cops - Larry Holladay, Ty McGowan, Patrick Magliocco, Juan Lugo-Perez, Detective Seneca Shields, and Gavin Schoeberl.

Of these, Lugo-Perez, Shields, Powell, and McGowan were fired, while others were suspended.

Early in February, Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was also fired from his job. In her lawsuit, Hall stated that Chip “encouraged this behavior" and told her about a fantasy of "mutually abusing Ms. Hall with his trusted supervisor, Ty McGowan.”

Via her lawsuit, Maegan Hall is asking for an unspecified amount in medical expenses, “reputational harm,” lost wages, medical expenses, and emotional trauma.

