“Everybody in life can learn to get along”: Snoop Dogg weighs in on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

American rapper Snoop Dogg has expressed his thoughts on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation case, stating that he prays that everyone can "learn to get along."

While he was attending the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the 50-year-old star was asked to weigh in on the trial verdict of the former duo's infamous lawsuit. Speaking with the AP news agency, he said:

"I really didn’t watch it because I was too busy doing Snoop Dogg. The life of Snoop Dogg is overwhelming at times, but I pray that everything is beautiful and everybody in life can learn to get along and be better with or without each other.”

The trial verdict for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case was announced on June 1 after six weeks of heated court battles between the two. The jurors sided with Johnny Depp, awarding him $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Heard was also given $2 million but no punitive amount.

Afshan Tayyab @QueenAfshan_ #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Amber told Johnny Depp to tell the world that he, a man, was a victim of domestic violence and see who is gonna believe him. The whole world believes him. Today he won Amber told Johnny Depp to tell the world that he, a man, was a victim of domestic violence and see who is gonna believe him. The whole world believes him. Today he won ❤️ #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard https://t.co/2QUq3leVkA

Snoop Dogg's comments about the trial come after announcing that all overseas tour dates for his newest album, Mt Westmore, will be canceled due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts."

“It was definitely hard for me to make the decision… there’s a lot going on in my life and the world in general. I need some time… to really give my fans a great show when I go over there because they know how much I love them.

Did Snoop Dogg subtly take Johnny Depp's side after Amber Heard lost the lawsuit?

Post the trial verdict was announced on June 1, Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, took to his Instagram to share a viral video.

In the short clip, a man, seemingly a coach, can celebrate his team's victory as they all cheer and jump with joy together. The video had "Johnny Depp with his lawyers right now" written.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

"Bag secured."

Snoop Dogg's tryst with assault charges

In April 2022, an anonymous lady dismissed a civil complaint she brought against Snoop Dogg. She accused the rapper of s*xual assault and abuse after attending one of his performances in 2013.

The case was dropped two months after it was filed in the Central District of California and only days before Snoop Dogg was scheduled to perform in the Super Bowl halftime performance near Los Angeles in February.

Jane Doe was recognized as a dancer, model, presenter, and actress who had previously worked with Snoop Dogg. On the other hand, the artist said the woman never worked for him.

Charges were also dropped against all other parties mentioned in the claim, including Snoop Dogg's corporate organization, resulting from the voluntary dismissal.

In a statement, Snoop Dogg's rep said:

"It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies."

Snoop Dogg denied the charges through a spokesman, calling them "simply meritless" and describing them as part of a "self-enrichment shakedown scheme" ahead of his Super Bowl performance in February.

