While speculations about Aaron-Taylor Johnson as the new James Bond is rife on social media, the actor has received the stamp of approval from none other than Bond himself. George Lazenby, who played the iconic role of the 007 agent in 1969, endorsed Johnson to take up the mantle, as reported by TMZ.

Talking about Aaron, Lazenby reportedly said:

"[Johnson] can handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux."

The statement follows recent news that Aaron-Taylor Johnson had allegedly been offered the role of James Bond. The 33-year old actor has been the topic of casting rumors ever since it was reportedly that he had secretly auditioned for the role back in 2022. No official announcement has been made regarding the new Bond cast.

What George Lazenby said about Aaron-Taylor Johnson

George Lazenby as James Bond in 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (via MGM)

Australian actor George Lazenby portrayed the popular British spy James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Taking over the role from Sean Connery, Lazenby did not appear as Bond in subsequent films. Having only done one Bond movie, his tenure as the charcater is the shortest among all Bond actors.

As per reports, Lazenby's advice to Aaron-Taylor Johnson was to be true to himself and reclaim the role to fit him. With the renowned character having been played by actors of different nationalities over the years, Lazenby believed that James Bond was international. He had no qualms about the actor's nationality "as long as they do the character justice."

However, Lazenby also noted that he did not believe Johnson had the role in his bag yet. When the former Bond actor auditioned for the role back in the 1960s, he had to undergo numerous different tests and auditions to get the part.

Aaron-Taylor Johnson made headlines last week when The Sun reported that he had been offered to be the next James Bond. Last portrayed by Daniel Craig, the open position fueled several casting rumors with actors like Idris Elba and Henry Cavill reported to be in the running. When asked about his thoughts on being considered for the part, Johnson said in a recent interview:

"I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."

However, neither Johnson nor Eon Productions have confirmed the news of him being cast as the new James Bond at the time of writing this article. Aaron-Taylor Johnson is set to appear in the upcoming films The Fall Guy, Kraven the Hunter and Nosferatu ahead this year.