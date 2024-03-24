Exhuma, the supernatural thriller starring Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun, shatters the 2024 box office record, reaching 10 million viewers.

Exhuma continues to make waves in the Korean film industry, breaking its records and setting new milestones. On March 24, the Korean Film Council announced that the star-studded occult horror film had achieved a remarkable feat, surpassing 10 million moviegoers.

This accomplishment is a testament to the film's captivating storyline and the stellar cast, which includes Kim Go-eun, Choi Min-sik, Yoo Hae-jin, Kim Sun-young, and more. The cast recently gathered together to celebrate and despite Lee Do-hyun's absence due to military service, his presence was symbolically represented with a standee during the celebration.

Not only it is the first film of 2024 to reach this milestone, but it also becomes the first Korean occult horror film ever to hit the coveted 10 million mark. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, Exhuma has held the top spot at the box office for an impressive 31 consecutive days since its release on February 22, 2024.

The film's success has been unprecedented, reaching 10 million viewers in less than 32 days. This makes the movie the 23rd Korean film in history to achieve this milestone, further solidifying its place in cinema history.

To mark the occasion, the director and cast gathered to celebrate with a specially decorated cake, highlighting the collective effort behind the film's success.

Exhuma follows an intriguing storyline involving a geomancer, a funeral director, and shamans as they unravel a mysterious incident surrounding a suspicious tomb. Audiences have been captivated by the film's supernatural elements, resulting in high satisfaction and positive word-of-mouth.

Director Jang Jae-hyun shared his thoughts on the film's popularity, expressing his desire to provide audiences with an entertaining escape, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He attributed the film's success to various factors, including effective promotion, excellent cast chemistry, and perfect timing for release. The director also acknowledged the changing behavior of moviegoers, noting their tendency to revisit films and engage in discussions online.

The director stated in the press conference,

"They revisit and reinterpret the story. And I draw inspiration from their discussions, in return. Personally, I feel very happy and encouraged by their engagement. It motivates me to strive for even better with my next project,".

He continued,

"I am looking forward to encountering a great story".

While he didn't rule out the possibility of a sequel, he emphasized the importance of encountering a compelling story and expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of revisiting the beloved characters in the future.

Exhuma holds a special place in the hearts of audiences, thanks to the emotional depth conveyed by the ensemble cast. Fans affectionately refer to them as the "Myo-vengers," highlighting their unforgettable performances and the film's enduring impact.

Having premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, Exhuma continues to garner international recognition, solidifying its status as a groundbreaking film in Korean cinema.