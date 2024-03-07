"When will I do something like this again?": Lee Do-hyun dishes out his experience while filming for Exhuma starring Kim Go-eun and Choi Min-sik

Sports Chosun reported an interview of Lee Do-hyun with Bamyo prior to his enlistment. The South Korean actor discussed his recent film Exhuma with Kim Go-eun and Choi Min-sik and shared his experience while portraying the character of Bong-gil.

In his interview, the actor was asked about the process behind his transformation into the character of Bong-gil from Exhuma. In the film, he plays the role of a young shaman with long hair and tattoos who is a disciple of Hwa-rim (Kim Go-eun). Lee Do-hyun explained that he enjoyed the process a lot and agreed to the director's suggestion.

"The makeup made me feel, 'oh I have this side of me too.' From the beginning, the director gave an idea and said, 'I want Bonggil to have a strong first impression. If it's okay with Dohyun, I want his hair to be tied up or loose with a wig, and a body full with tattoos.' I also thought, 'When will I do something like this again?'" (as translated by @blueskypallette)

Expand Tweet

"We are the most humane people": Lee Do-hyun delves deeper into his role in the film Exhuma

On March 6, 2024, Sports Chosun reported the interview where Lee Do-hyun explored his character from Exhuma and what it feels like to be in a movie.

He said Bong-gil is a novice shaman who committed the chants to memory. The actor clarified that, despite their seeming recklessness and suspicion when viewed from a distance, he believes Bong-gil and Hwa-rim to be the kindest individuals.

Lee Do-hyun stated that he behaved toward his instructor in a way that demonstrated a strong sense of accountability.

"Bong-gil is a rookie shaman who memorized the mantras. If you see me and teacher Hwa-rim at a distance, you may think that we are very bad-looking and reckless, but actually, I think we are the most humane people. Not only after the money, but I acted as someone with a good sense of responsibility. So, he is a person who takes care of Teacher Hwarim as a close relative and takes care of even smallest things" (as translated by @blueskypallette)

Expand Tweet

He expressed his interest in learning what being a movie star. According to Lee Do-hyun, he frequently reflects on his performance in a drama or on television and strives to improve himself.

He said that Exhuma's director, Jang Jae-hyun, had informed him that acting in movies is far more genuine and distinct from that in dramas, and actors have to act by keeping that in mind. Lee Do-hyun said,

"I was always wondering how it feels like to appear in a film. I always get curious about how I appear on TV now. I get curious about how I appear on the big screen. The director and sunbaenims said, 'Because this is going to be shown on the big screen, let's act with that in mind.'"a(as translated by @blueskypallette)

Expand Tweet

Choi Min-sik praises Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun for leaving behind their pretty images for Exhuma

South Korean veteran actor Choi Min-sik, who had previously starred in the Hollywood movie Lucy, starring Scarlett Johansson, praised Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun's acting aptitude.

Hankook Ilbo interviewed Choi Min-sik for his latest film, Exhuma, and its success as over 6 million movie tickets were sold within 11 days of the movie's premiere. The veteran actor mentioned that both the junior actors left behind their good-looking and polished images from the drama and dived deep into real acting.

He lauded Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun for being bold enough to throw themselves "without being tied down by such images." Choi Min-sik tok Hankook Ilbo,

"They are so amazing that they deserve to be praised 500 times. When I see them expanding their scope as actors without being trapped by their image, it is great to see not only as a senior but also as a general audience. It deserves a praise when they are in no doubt to make such efforts (as shamans)." (as translated by @blueskypallette)

He continued,

"Isn’t there something like that in a drama where the main character is pretty, handsome, and in a relationship? They are juniors who have the courage to throw themselves without being tied down by such images. And I am looking forward to their future. This is not just lip service. I have my own likes and dislikes. If you are not sincere in doing your role, I won’t be mentioning them at all."

Expand Tweet

The film, starring Lee Do-hyun and Kim Go-eun, attempts to balance the weighty subject of the nation's horrific past with shamanic rites, mystical events, and tradition. The outcome also comes at the price of psychological suspense and genre traits, with a dramatic build-up to the point where the strain is supposed to climax. Exhuma was released on February 22, 2024.