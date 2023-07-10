"EXO IS EXOING": Fans go gaga as the group unveils official music video for comeback track Cream Soda

The much-loved K-pop group, EXO, has enchanted their devoted fans once again with their latest release, Cream Soda. The mesmerizing music video of the song made its grand debut on July 10, 2023, as a part of the group's highly anticipated new album, EXIST.

Since the first glimpse of the teasers, which included breathtaking visuals, fans have been buzzing with excitement. What makes this release even more special is that it marks EXO's glorious return to its original musical style, reigniting the nostalgia and admiration within the fanbase.

Fans hail EXO's new song Cream Soda

Since July 2, 2023, EXO has been treating its devoted followers to a number of concept photos for the new song Cream Soda. These captivating teasers left fans excited about the highly anticipated music video.

The energetic essence of EXO's Cream Soda music video unfolds like a mesmerizing tableau, gracefully weaving together artistry and allure. The song's lyrics playfully paint a portrait of youthful exuberance, invoking a vivid range of emotions. EXO's enchanting vocals intertwine with the music's rhythm, enveloping the senses in a harmonious fantasy.

Within this captivating dreamland, the members emerge in splendid avatars, shimmering with a special aura. As the video progresses, the ambiance transforms, unveiling a refined elegance that dances through the frames. The members are seen navigating through a world of richness, adorned in dashing blazers and bow ties. Their sophistication is a testament to their artistic prowess.

Throughout this visual representation, the fusion of whimsical bass, keyboard melodies, and drum beats engulfs the senses. It is a melody that transcends boundaries, captivating hearts with its infectious rhythm.

Through Cream Soda, EXO orchestrates a symphony of aesthetic wonders, merging its distinctive style with a narrative that explores the concept of attraction. With each scene, the viewer is transported into a realm where artistry and beauty collide, leaving an indelible imprint upon the imagination.

Fans immersed themselves in this music video, and couldn't stop gushing over the visuals as they took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same.

세훈이꿈☁️ @reveusehun ️



#세훈 #SEHUN #EXO_CreamSoda #EXO_EXIST #크림소다_들었소다 The beat and Sehun's flawlessly smooth rap in this part is so sick and addicting The beat and Sehun's flawlessly smooth rap in this part is so sick and addicting 😭✨️#세훈 #SEHUN #EXO_CreamSoda #EXO_EXIST #크림소다_들었소다 https://t.co/G4m1GV7nxo

세훈이꿈☁️ @reveusehun HIS BEAUTIFUL VOICE ENDING CREAM SODA , THIS IS SO UNREAL 🥤🧡 ️



#세훈 #SEHUN #EXO_CreamSoda #EXO_EXIST #크림소다_들었소다 SINGER OH SEHUN'S VOCALS EVERYONEHIS BEAUTIFUL VOICE ENDING CREAM SODA , THIS IS SO UNREAL🥤🧡 SINGER OH SEHUN'S VOCALS EVERYONE 😭😭😭😭 HIS BEAUTIFUL VOICE ENDING CREAM SODA , THIS IS SO UNREAL🍦🥤🧡✨️#세훈 #SEHUN #EXO_CreamSoda #EXO_EXIST #크림소다_들었소다 https://t.co/LzJiuCtDFn

✨ EXO┊CREAM XIUDA 🧊 @alexxtlbt KINGS!!! When EXO can’t decide who’ll be the center so they took turns instead!KINGS!!! When EXO can’t decide who’ll be the center so they took turns instead! 🔥 KINGS!!! 👑 https://t.co/62MuhFIrxK

More about EXO and their comeback

On the day of its release, EXO's Cream Soda music video garnered over 1 million YouTube streams, showcasing the fervent support of its fans. Additionally, the release of the album EXIST saw a record-breaking 860k sales on its first day, marking a milestone in the group's career.

Fans now await EXO's appearance on KBS' MR House Husband 2, which will mark the group's debut on a major variety show, as revealed by KBS Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

EXO also recently hinted at future collaborations with both national and international artists in a recent countdown live session held on July 9, further exciting their dedicated fanbase.

