EXO's Baekhyun and Xiumin reported to launch of their own fan community app following the discontinuation of their SM Entertainment Bubble accounts

On February 13, it was announced that EXO's Baekhyun and Xiuimin will be rolling out their own fan community, following the discontinuation of their previous Bubble accounts made through SM Entertainment.

While the EXO members still maintain their contracts with their initial agency, SM Entertainment, Baekhyun kickstarted his own agency, INB100, in June 2023 and subsequently housed his fellow members, Chen and Xiumin under his label. This new contract is to accelerate and bring more focus to the artists as soloists and allows them to better concentrate on their individual careers.

Subsequently, Bubble announced that Baekkhyun and Xiuim's Lysn Bubble accounts, which are tied up with SM Entertainment will be discontinued as of February 29. However, it was also revealed that despite the termination of their accounts, fans will still be able to chat and communicate with the idols through their fan community application that they'll be releasing in March 2024.

In June 2023, it was revealed that the members belonging to the famous EXO sub-unit, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen, have extended their careers through their contracts under INB100. While Baekhyun created the label, he soon housed his fellow members, Chen and Xiumin. To date, these three are the only musicians signed to the label.

Given that this avails more opportunities for K-pop idols to freely explore and choose their paths as individual artists despite their contract with SM Entertainment, fans have largely been celebrating the growth of the three EXO members.

However, Dear U. Bubble, a fan community app created by SM Entertainment for fans to communicate with their artists, announced that Baekhyun and Xiumin's accounts will be terminated as of February 29.

This saddened many fans as they thought that communicating with the two EXO members would be difficult hereafter. However, follow-up news on the same revealed that the two members are reported to launch their own fan community application that allows fans to communicate with them, just like Lysn's Dear U. Bubble. While the exact date of release hasn't been revealed yet, the estimated schedule is around March 2024.

The app will be released through Bubble but it won't be released to Lysn, which is a mobile application created exclusively for SM Entertainment and their artists. While Bubble is quite connected to SM Entertainment, they have also showcased collaborative application creations for other artists outside their core agency such as Starship Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and more.

Therefore, it can be anticipated that Baekhyun and Xiumin will be collaborating with Bubble to release a fan community application that's specifically designed for the two EXO members or the artists belonging to their newly launched label, INB100.

On the other hand, the three EXO members have kickstarted their activities under their new label, INB100. To inaugurate their new contract with a fresh agency, a set of profile images was released through INB100's social media platforms, exciting fans on what the members have in store for them in the coming months of 2024.

