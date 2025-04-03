Exploring Adam Devine's childhood accident as doctors tell him he is dying due to injuries

Actor and comedian Adam Devine recently opened up about his ongoing health struggles, revealing that doctors once told him he was dying. The Pitch Perfect and Workaholics star was hit by a cement truck at the age of 11, an event that continues to impact his life decades later.

"It's been a nightmare... I have spasms all over. For a while, [the doctors] told me I was dying—literally, within this last year," Devine said.

During an interview on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast on April 2, 2025, Devine, 41, shared that his doctors initially misdiagnosed him with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that causes severe muscle stiffness and spasms.

Just one month before the arrival of his first child, Beau, in February 2024, with his actress wife Chloe Bridges, his doctors delivered a fatal diagnosis. The news devastated the actor because he worried about living just long enough to watch his son grow up, as reported by E! News on April 3.

Adam Devine reflects on health challenges

Despite being initially told he had SPS, further medical consultations led to a different conclusion. Roughly six months after his diagnosis, specialists informed Adam Devine that he did not actually have the condition. However, the relief was short-lived, as he continued to struggle with severe muscle pain and tightness, which made even short walks difficult, as stated by E! News.

"I could only walk a few blocks before I'd get so tight that I couldn't move anymore," Devine explained.

A second opinion eventually linked his symptoms back to the injuries he suffered as a child. Devine was hit by a cement truck while riding his bike at age 11, breaking multiple bones in his legs and requiring over 25 surgeries, as stated by Entertainment Weekly on April 3. His legs were fully skin-grafted, and he had to relearn how to walk over the course of two years.

While doctors confirmed that his ongoing health issues stem from his childhood accident, Adam Devine believes his recent symptoms may have been triggered by his intense workout routine. The actor, known for his comedic roles, had aspirations of being a comedy-action star and took up CrossFit and cycling to stay in shape.

"I think I just got so tight... My body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it, that I just sort of snapped," Devine said.

According to Hollywood Reporter, despite undergoing hip surgeries in 2024 that did not significantly improve his condition, Adam Devine has sought alternative treatments. He traveled to Medellín, Colombia, for stem cell therapy, which he believes has started to work.

"I feel the best I've been in about three years," he noted.

Though his health remains a challenge, Adam Devine is learning to manage his pain through daily stretching and foam rolling. He has accepted that his dream of becoming an action-comedy star may no longer be realistic, but he remains committed to his career in entertainment.

"Now I'm like, I'm gonna be the comedy guy in the action movie with the action star, and he does all the action stuff," he joked.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Devine plays the role of Kelvin Gemstone, a spirited youth pastor, in The Righteous Gemstones, which is currently airing its fourth and final season on HBO. His upcoming projects include voice roles in the animated films Fixed and Hypergalactic.

