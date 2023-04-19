Explosions in the Sky Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Explosions in the Sky recently confirmed their 2023 tour dates, leaving fans excited. The artists are gearing up for their upcoming tour titled The End Tour. The significance of the title of the tour is yet to be revealed, and fans await an explanation about the same from the artists.

Fans can purchase tickets as pre-sale starts on April 19, 2023, at 10:00 am local time using the LiveNation code VINYL. The general sale will be on April 21, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so via the Ticketmaster website.

ExplosionsInTheSky @EITS All of A Sudden I Miss Everyone turns sixteen years old today. Thanks for listening. All of A Sudden I Miss Everyone turns sixteen years old today. Thanks for listening. https://t.co/K9oH2Whobn

Fans can also buy tickets for the Explosions in the Sky tour after the general sale via StubHub as their orders are 100% guaranteed via their FanProtect program. It is important to note that StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and charges can be higher or lower than face value depending on demand.

Explosions in the Sky Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The tour starts on September 15 in Houston. The artists will continue to travel to different cities including Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Haven. They will then head to Europe, where they will perform in London, Dublin, Berlin, Barcelona, and more.

Here are the dates and venues for the Explosions in the Sky 2023 Tour:

September 15, The Lawn at White Oak Music - Houston, TX

September 16, South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

September 18, Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

September 19, The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

September 21, The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

September 22, The Admiral Theater - Omaha, NE

September 23, First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

September 25, The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

September 26, Royal Oak Music Theater - Royal Oak, MI

September 28, Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

September 29, Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

September 30, College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

October 1, Roadrunner - Boston, MA

October 3, 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

October 5, Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

November 6, Vicar Street - Dublin, IE

November 7, Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

November 8, Troxy - London, UK

November 9, Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE

November 11, De Roma - Antwerp, BE

November 13, TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, NL

November 14, Astra - Berlin, DE

November 15, Kantine - Koln, DE

November 17, Bataclan - Paris, FR

November 18, L’EpicerieModerne - Lyon, FR

November 19, Sala Razzmatazz - Barcelona, SP

November 20, Riviera - Madrid, SP

ExplosionsInTheSky @EITS

END

TOUR



Presale tickets Weds April 19, 10am local. PW: THEENDTOUR

General on sale Friday April 21, 10am local



explosionsinthesky.com THEENDTOURPresale tickets Weds April 19, 10am local. PW: THEENDTOURGeneral on sale Friday April 21, 10am local THEENDTOURPresale tickets Weds April 19, 10am local. PW: THEENDTOURGeneral on sale Friday April 21, 10am localexplosionsinthesky.com https://t.co/JtGqQO49MN

More about Explosions in the Sky

The famous American post-rock band initially performed under the name Breaker Morant. They later introduced themselves to the world as Explosions in the Sky. The band consists of four members: Chris Hrasky, Munaf Rayani, Michael James, and Mark Smith.

In 2021, the group celebrated its 20th anniversary with a world tour and the reissues of their 2000 debut, How Strange, Innocence, and 2005 LP, The Rescue (Travels in Constants Vol. 21).

Explosions in the Sky's last studio LP, The Wilderness was released in 2016 and fans can't wait to see them back in action during their upcoming tour.

Poll : 0 votes