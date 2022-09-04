Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae Oh stuns fans in new Subway commercial

Actor Kang Tae Oh has almost become a household name since the success of the show Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

His recent acting chops came to the fore in a new commercial for the restaurant chain Subway, where he played several characters in a single frame. One of them being his iconic character from Extraordinary Attorney Woo as well.

The 1min 49-second-long commercial begins with Kang Tae Oh dressed up as an employee at Subway, taking orders from different customers, all played by the actor himself.

One of the customers just happened to be Lee Jun-ho from Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

He also delivered the famous Sub-sub line in the commercial in a rather comedic manner. The video hit 200,000 views within 24 hours and has been doing the rounds online.

Kang Tae Oh re-enacts his iconic 'Sub-sub han daeyo' dialogue in a Subway Commercial

Actor Kang Tae Oh's multi-role commercial on Subway's YouTube channel went viral online, once again proving how talented the actor really is.

The dynamic star played a paralegal who was also the love interest of the show's main lead Woo Young Woo. Kang Tae Oh sent hearts racing in a romantic scene with Woo Young Woo where he expressed his disappointment over her confused feelings for him. She requested him to let her touch him so she could be sure of her feelings for him.

To this, the male protagonist Lee Jun Ho replied:

"Do you have to touch me to be sure? Then does that mean your heart doesn’t beat faster when we aren’t touching? Even when we are together? Sub-sub han daeyo"

The phrase 'Sub-sub han daeyo' is Korean for "How disappointing" and Lee Jun Ho's brilliant delivery of the dialogue led to it becoming the tagline of the entire show.

Fans also didn't miss the opportunity to associate the 'Sub-sub' with Subway and suggested that the actor could endorse the fast-food chain.

Subway turned 'Fairy-Godmother' and made their wish come true as Lee Jun Ho turned up on the advertisement demanding a sandwich at Subway in his own 'Sub-sub' way.

Kang Tae-oh plays different roles in Subway commercial. (Image via YouTube)

The commercial also portrayed a future Kang Tae Oh dressed in a military uniform as he entered the restaurant to place an order for a sandwich.

Fans couldn't stop laughing at the scene that seemed to play on their impatience to see the actor back on screen once he returned from his enlistment, which he will be joining very soon.

Kang Tae Oh to enlist in the military on September 20, 2022.

On August 31, the actor revealed during his fan meeting 'TikTok Stage COnnect: SweeTaeOh' that he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service on September 20. The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor told fans:

"The message arrived for me. I was called to fulfill my duty to my country. I'll enlist in the military on September 20. For my fans who'll wait for me, I'll sing Kim Dong Ryul's song Thank You as a token of appreciation."

Fans can expect the actor's official discharge in March 2024.

