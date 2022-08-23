"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" fame Kang Tae-oh makes his mom quit her job following the drama's success

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s male lead Kang Tae-oh has been gaining more and more attention worldwide since the series debuted this year. Kang Tae-oh, who played the sweet and caring Lee Jun-ho in the drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, has now become a household name with ever-increasing popularity both in South Korea and worldwide.

Amongst his roaring popularity, Chosun Ilbo published an interview with the actor who has been active in the industry for over a decade. The interview helped the actor’s fans get a glimpse of an aspect of his personality that is not always on display.

In the interview, Kang Tae-oh discussed how he was about to fulfill his filial piety after gaining explosive popularity through the popular series Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Kang Tae-oh always wanted to help his parents renovate their house

The actor revealed that his father works as a bus driver in Incheon, and his mother works in a sauna. He went on to express his gratitude to his parents and the show, while also speaking about his latest personal achievement:

“I was able to give my parents a gift that I wasn't able to give them until now."

The actor went on to say that he was able to renovate his parents' home and had been able to let his mother quit her job due to back pains:

"She worked at a Sauna at the counter, where she would give customers the locker key."

Since her back was always hurting, the actor revealed that his mother was always sitting. He further added:

"'Quit your job and get treatment,' I told her recently. That was my goal before I enlisted in the army, and I am very pleased that I was able to achieve it.”

The actor proudly talked about how his success now allows him to spoil his parents and take care of them like they have been taking care of him all these years.

This is not the actor's only act of kindness. Kang Tae-oh recently donated 20 million KRW to flood victims in South Korea who were affected during heavy rains.

While talking to Elle magazine, the actor spoke about his experiences while filming the show as well. He talked about everything he learned on set and how all the actors share a close relationship.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo's season finale received the highest viewership ratings in the drama's entire run, breaking its own record for the highest ratings earned by any program in ENA history.

Moreover, the final episode of the drama received an average nationwide rating of 17.5 percent, a new all-time high for the show, according to Nielsen Korea.

Later, the president of ASTORY, the production company behind the hit drama series, confirmed that the show will be renewed for a second season.

More about the drama

Extraordinary Attorney Woo tells the story of Woo Young-woo, a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome who joined a major law firm. The brilliant Woo Young-woo graduated at the top of her class from the prestigious Seoul National University due to her high IQ of 164, impressive memory, and creative thought process. However, the young protagonist still struggled with social interactions.

Kang Tae-oh portrays the role of Lee Jun-ho, a kind and popular employee at the law firm where he befriends the female lead and later plays the role of her love interest.

Edited by Susrita Das