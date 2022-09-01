What is Kang Tae-oh’s military service date?

On August 31, Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s actor Kang Tae-oh announced his military service date. The actor broke the news in his online fan meeting, TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh. The 28-year-old shared he would enlist as an active-duty soldier on September 20, 2022.

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor became a fan favorite and currently enjoys the status of being the hottest K-drama lead in the industry. He debuted as an actor in 2013 and gained recognition for multiple roles. However, his international stardom only arrived this year with the global release of Netflix’s legal drama opposite Park Eun-bin.

Kang Tae-oh announces his military service date in an online fan meeting with 3.3 million viewers

poppy 🐳 @moonday26



I'm so glad that the MC at Kang Tae Oh's fanmeeting yesterday was Jaejae. Her energy plus Taeoh's energy compliments well.

The day Kang Tae-oh’s fans dreaded for a bit is finally here. The actor’s online fan meeting on TikTok became a bittersweet memory for fans as he announced his military enlistment date. TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh was filled with multiple segments and adorable moments that will remain unforgettable for fans.

kdramas 🐳 @kdramarkive



What can this man not do



#KangTaeOh #강태오 #SweetTaeOh

The fact Kang Taeoh only watched the choreo for Hybe Boy twice and pulled it off...What can this man not do

The fan meeting was held by MC JaeJae, one of the most popular entertainers in the industry. The viewership stats showcased the 28-year-old’s immense global fame, which recorded a peak of 3.3 million fans logged in to watch him.

Kang Tae-oh shared that he will be enlisting in the military as an active-duty soldier on September 20, 2022. He mentioned that the South Korean news outlets knew about the dates, and it was almost going to be leaked by them, but he wished to inform his fans about the news personally.

poppy 🐳 @moonday26



How can you not love this man.



Kang Tae Oh's enlistment date was already known by the k-media and almost came out as an article but Kang Tae Oh wants to tell this information personally to his fans first.

Twitter user @moonday26 also discovered the adorable way Kang Tae-oh posted letters in his fan cafe. With four letters in total, the title spells out the date of his enlistment.

poppy 🐳 @moonday26



In the official fan cafe of Kang Tae Oh, he wrote the letters in Korean characters only. But when the titles are combined, it is the day that Kang Tae Oh enlist in the military.

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor performed multiple songs. He also danced to NewJeans’ Hype boy. After announcing his military date following a song performance, the actor shared:

“I was just nervous and thought, Can I do well at the fan meeting? I think I did. Thank you for making good memories. I will go to the military with a healthy heart.”

H A N N Y E ✨ @hannye63



You deserve to be recognised with your talent and charm! I can’t wait for your come back. Rooting for you, Kang Tae Oh



I'm getting emotional cause he's going to serve the military on Sept 20. You deserve to be recognised with your talent and charm! I can't wait for your come back. Rooting for you, Kang Tae Oh

wtb lfs bets in manila 🥺⑰ @kdramatreats Kang Tae Oh is enlisting in the military on September 20 already, we will wait for you Junho Kang Tae Oh is enlisting in the military on September 20 already, we will wait for you Junho 😭 https://t.co/OKlShvhnVh

The actor also talked about the Park Eun-bin starrer legal drama being his last show before enlistment. In a past interview, he mentioned that despite receiving “good projects,” he had no option but to say no since he had to enlist.

OSEN reported that despite having only three weeks left to enlist, he is bombarded with photo-ops and endorsement requests from brands. His recent Subway commercial is already making waves on social media.

wtb lfs bets in manila 🥺⑰ @kdramatreats



He did the iconic seopseophandaeyo scene of Junho while ordering, being a military soldier and being a haksaeng (student)! I love all the references.



Kang Tae Oh's subway CF meeting different versions of himself as a customer, this is so extra
He did the iconic seopseophandaeyo scene of Junho while ordering, being a military soldier and being a haksaeng (student)! I love all the references.

However, fans will be able to see the 28-year-old on screen while he serves in the military. The actor has completed filming for a film titled Target, opposite Shin Hye-sun.

Meanwhile, another past video of the actor looking fondly at a video message by fans also began popping up on the Twitter timeline.

poppy 🐳 @moonday26



"Come back safely and healthily. We'll remember and wait for you."



Look at his precious expression. We will wait for you so stay safe. Let's meet again on 2024.



The fans message video for Kang Tae Oh who is set to enlist in the military.
"Come back safely and healthily. We'll remember and wait for you."
Look at his precious expression. We will wait for you so stay safe. Let's meet again on 2024.

All able-bodied South Korean men must enlist in the military by the age of 28. High-profile musicians and Olympic-level sportsmen are the only people who are allowed exemptions.

A rare exemption remains with the global phenomenon BTS, who were allowed to delay their enlistment until 30 years of age after a new amendment to the Military Service Act was passed in 2020.

Kang Tae-oh will be discharged in 2024 and is expected to return as the lovable Lee Jun-ho in Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2.

Edited by Sayati Das