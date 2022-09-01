What is Kang Tae-oh’s military service date?

On August 31, Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s actor Kang Tae-oh announced his military service date. The actor broke the news in his online fan meeting, TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh. The 28-year-old shared he would enlist as an active-duty soldier on September 20, 2022.
The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor became a fan favorite and currently enjoys the status of being the hottest K-drama lead in the industry. He debuted as an actor in 2013 and gained recognition for multiple roles. However, his international stardom only arrived this year with the global release of Netflix’s legal drama opposite Park Eun-bin.
Kang Tae-oh announces his military service date in an online fan meeting with 3.3 million viewers
The day Kang Tae-oh’s fans dreaded for a bit is finally here. The actor’s online fan meeting on TikTok became a bittersweet memory for fans as he announced his military enlistment date. TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh was filled with multiple segments and adorable moments that will remain unforgettable for fans.
The fan meeting was held by MC JaeJae, one of the most popular entertainers in the industry. The viewership stats showcased the 28-year-old’s immense global fame, which recorded a peak of 3.3 million fans logged in to watch him.
Kang Tae-oh shared that he will be enlisting in the military as an active-duty soldier on September 20, 2022. He mentioned that the South Korean news outlets knew about the dates, and it was almost going to be leaked by them, but he wished to inform his fans about the news personally.
Twitter user @moonday26 also discovered the adorable way Kang Tae-oh posted letters in his fan cafe. With four letters in total, the title spells out the date of his enlistment.
The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor performed multiple songs. He also danced to NewJeans’ Hype boy. After announcing his military date following a song performance, the actor shared:
“I was just nervous and thought, Can I do well at the fan meeting? I think I did. Thank you for making good memories. I will go to the military with a healthy heart.”
The actor also talked about the Park Eun-bin starrer legal drama being his last show before enlistment. In a past interview, he mentioned that despite receiving “good projects,” he had no option but to say no since he had to enlist.
OSEN reported that despite having only three weeks left to enlist, he is bombarded with photo-ops and endorsement requests from brands. His recent Subway commercial is already making waves on social media.
However, fans will be able to see the 28-year-old on screen while he serves in the military. The actor has completed filming for a film titled Target, opposite Shin Hye-sun.
Meanwhile, another past video of the actor looking fondly at a video message by fans also began popping up on the Twitter timeline.
All able-bodied South Korean men must enlist in the military by the age of 28. High-profile musicians and Olympic-level sportsmen are the only people who are allowed exemptions.
A rare exemption remains with the global phenomenon BTS, who were allowed to delay their enlistment until 30 years of age after a new amendment to the Military Service Act was passed in 2020.
Kang Tae-oh will be discharged in 2024 and is expected to return as the lovable Lee Jun-ho in Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2.