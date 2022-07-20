Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 7 air time, date, promo out

Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 7 is all set to air on July 20. The episode can be streamed on Netflix by an international audience. The broadcast time is 9 pm KST. At the moment, this Park Eun-bin-starrer is the most popular show on air, with many appreciating the effort and sensitivity that the actor has put into portraying the role of a person who is on the autism spectrum. The show’s popularity is at an all-time high.

Interestingly, the show is also in the spotlight for other reasons. One of them had been because of YouTubers who believed that it was okay to dupe character Woo Young-woo’s characteristics for clout online. They were slammed for the same and were deemed insensitive by a majority of the viewers online. The videos did the rounds on social media before they were taken down.

Of course, the actor has been careful about the portrayal of a person with on the autism spectrum. Hence, the appreciation for the show remains untainted.

Promo of Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 7 hints at romance, and conflict

At the end of episode 6 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 7, it becomes clear that Young-woo also likes her colleague Lee Jun-ho. She feels the prick of jealousy when she sees Jun-ho and Choi Su-yeon talking to each other in a jovial manner. She is unable to figure out that Jun-ho also likes her. The promo of Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 7 teases a conversation between her and Jun-ho which will show her the truth about his interest.

How she manages to face this truth is intriguing. While that is it on the romantic front, the show is headed towards revealing the secret behind Young-woo’s birth. This is a common trope explored in Korean dramas, but will it be used as usual? For now, the show has not revealed who Young-woo’s mother is. Instead, over the episodes, there have been hints thrown here and there. Hanbada, the law firm that Young-woo works at, has only one rival in the industry, Taesan law firm. If the hints are to be believed, the CEO of the firm, Tae Su-mi, could be Young-woo's mother.

The previous episode also had a scene where Tae Su-mi and Young-woo crossed paths at a shopping mall, unaware of each other's identity. There were some foreshadowing hints thrown in the episode, but only time will tell which direction the show will go towards.

She is on her way to becoming an assemblywoman, and upon background check, a rumor about her has been revealed. It is rumored that she had birthed a child during her college days and had abandoned the child. She does deny the rumors, but the CEO of Hanbada seems to believe otherwise. She also seems to have hidden intentions behind hiring Young-woo.

While not all of this will be addressed in the new episode of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the one thing that viewers should look forward to is the meeting between Young-woo and Su-mi in court.

