“Exuding boyish beauty”: Fans gush over NCT’ Taeyong’s latest cover shoot for ELLE KOREA

NCT's Taeyong participated in a photo shoot with ELLE KOREA, collaborating with the renowned fashion brand LOEWE. The release of three gorgeous photos left fans utterly astonished by the sheer visual appeal emanating from the star. Lee Tae-yong assumed the role of the global brand ambassador for LOEWE, and the brand exclusively designed all of his ravishing outfits.

Adding to the excitement, on August 25, 2023, a fresh wave of news arrived, featuring additional photos of the NCT star alongside an accompanying interview presented by ELLE KOREA. There were two interviews, one along with the pictures in the magazine and another thoughtfully shared as a video on YouTube, providing fans with the opportunity to delve into various topics of interest regarding the star.

NCT's leader Taeyong captures fans hearts with his ELLE KOREA magazine visuals

The photographs that graced the official ELLE KOREA website were nothing short of beguiling. They offered a glimpse of Taeyong's toned physique as he appeared shirtless, proudly displaying his intricate body tattoos. This dynamic set of photos, accompanied by the interview, forms an essential part of ELLE KOREA's September 2023 issue.

In this visual journey, Taeyong exhibited his versatility by donning diverse outfits. In addition to the previously highlighted and released ensembles like the lavender sweater, red velvet t-shirt, and grey blazer, an entirely new set of outfit visuals emerged. These visuals included striking shirtless poses, which took fans by surprise and offered an intimate view of Taeyong's upper body tattoos.

A fashionably exposed underpants band, with the word LOEWE written on its center part, sparkled as evidence of his brand ambassador status. Among his decorative body art, numerous tattoos were on display, elegantly complementing his distinctive bubblegum hair color.

The wardrobe also included a full-body navy blue blazer suit, seamlessly paired with extravagant brown furry leg warmers. The ensemble was accentuated by a rectangular fabric piece draped over the right shoulder, creating an eye-catching visual composition.

Moreover, a recurring theme of outfits emerged with a green iteration of the earlier lavender sweater, coupled with thick skinny pants and sophisticated leather boots. Taeyong's fashion repertoire extended to include a magnificent cream-colored trench coat with polished black boots.

After looking at this newly-released set of photos, fans could not hold themselves back from calling the NCT leader a "fashion icon." Some of their other comments are as follows:

These photographs celebrated Taeyong's iconic looks and also highlighted his natural modeling skills. He effortlessly pulled off each photo, with every aspect of his personality complementing the outfits as well as the aesthetics of the magazine. Fans were delighted to discover that the magazine, featuring this level of visuals as well as the star's journey, was already available for purchase both online and offline, enabling them to relish the star's elegance firsthand.

Taeyong's involvement with LOEWE extended beyond the photo shoot, as he recently graced the inauguration of the brand's first pop store in South Korea on August 22, 2023. Attending the event as a brand ambassador, the Baby Don't Stop co-singer star commanded attention with his impeccable style.

He opted for a white satin undershirt paired with a satin grey jacket and refined black trousers, elegantly complemented by black boots. He accentuated the look by adding a beige leather purse, embodying the brand's sophistication and distinctive charm.