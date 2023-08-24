"When will enough be enough": Fans concerned for NCT's Taeyong following his health updates during recent Instagram Live

On August 19, NCT's Taeyong kickstarted an Instagram Live to spend some time conversing with his fans. During the live stream, the idol talked about several topics like the upcoming NCT NATION Concert, the NCT 2023 album, and more. However, what immediately caught fans' attention was the idol's confession about his health conditions.

Taeyong talked about how his chest hurts and how he has difficulty even getting up after lying down. It worried fans all the more that even amidst such ailments, the idol's concern was about not being able to perform well for NCT NATION rather than prioritizing his health. Given that the NCT's leader has a busy schedule moving forward, fans are hoping that he can get some rest.

Many also took to social media to slam SM Entertainment for not taking care of their idols.

Fans worry following NCT's Taeyong's confession about his deteriorating health condition

For the recent annual music festival, KCON LA 2023, the idol, who was one of the artists performing in the show, naturally had to be in Los Angeles for a few days as per his schedule.

Following his stage, Taeyong went live on Instagram to talk to fans about his performance at the show and several other things.

During the livestream, there was a moment when he was lying down, and upon trying to get up, he looked like he was in a lot of pain. He soon confessed that he'd been feeling weak and his chest hurt:

"Actually, I kind of hurt my chest. I don’t know if I can do well by next week. I’m worried. I hope I get better by next week."

While this left many fans concerned about the idol's health condition, they were all the more worried when they learned that he flew into Los Angeles just a day before his stage for KCON LA 2023. He also left immediately the day after, so that he could resume his preparations for NCT NATION.

Since it looked like the idol was visibly struggling and having a hard time with respect to his health, fans scrutinized and blamed SM Entertainment's inhumane schedule. They also call out the agency for not updating them about the idol's health themselves, expressing that they would never known about Taeyong's sickness if not for his own confession.

Meanwhile, Taeyong was spotted practicing with his fellow NCT members for the upcoming concert in the social media content shared by the group, but his absence in the group photo after the practice session had fans confused.

However, the idol soon clarified through his Bubble account that he went to the hospital to receive treatment.

"Yesterday, I had a really high fever, so I went to the hospital right away... There’s no time to feel sick…"

Fans are continuing to worry and express concerns for the idol's health. Given that the group has a tightly packed schedule for the upcoming months, many are now demanding that the idol is given a proper resting period.