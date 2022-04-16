"Fabricated with such malicious intent": Amina Muaddi issues statement on "vile" rumor that ASAP Rocky cheated with her amid Rihanna's pregnancy

Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi recently took to social media to address her rumors about ASAP Rocky. The statement comes after fashion blogger Louis Pisano claimed that Rocky and Rihanna broke up after he cheated on her with Muaddi.

The designer mentioned that although she does not believe in responding and clarifying to “vile” and “unfounded” lies on social media, she decided to address the rumor after seeing netizens responding to the “fake gossip” without having any “factual basis.”

Muaddi also referenced Rihanna’s pregnancy and said that the rumor was “fabricated with malicious intent” to sabotage “one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life.”

The designer further shared that she decided to clarify the rumor as it was related to people she has “great amount of respect and affection for.”

Amina Muaddi concluded her statement by wishing everyone a “beautiful” Easter weekend and said that she will now go back to her business while Rihanna will continue to live her “serene, best dressed pregnancy life.”

What happened between Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and Amina Muaddi?

On April 15, fashion blogger Louis Pisano took to Twitter to claim that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who are currently expecting their first child together, have parted ways after the latter cheated on the Diamonds singer with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote,

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.”

The influencer also claimed that the cheating controversy happened during Paris Fashion Week in February 2022. He also alleged that Rocky and Muaddi dated each other several years ago when they collaborated for a shoe collection. The Twitter thread added,

“ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

However, the rumors were immediately shot down by sources close to RiRi and Rocky. An insider told TMZ that the rumors were “100% false on both counts” and “one million percent not true.”

It was also mentioned that the couple are doing “fine.” Amid the ongoing rumors, Amina Muaddi reposted some photos of Rihanna wearing shoes designed by her.

Shortly after, the designer addressed the controversy on social media and denied all the rumors. Pasino’s Twitter account has since been deleted or removed from the platform.

Rihanna opens up about her relationship with ASAP Rocky

The fake rumors surrounding Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s split came shortly after the We Found Love hitmaker opened up about her relationship with the rapper during a recent interview with Vogue.

She said,

“People don't get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him [ASAP Rocky] and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The multi-Grammy winner also shared that Rocky “became her family” when they spent quarantine together during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said that the rapper earned her mother’s approval during their 2020 holiday in Rihanna’s hometown Barbados. She shared,

“My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she'll move slowly. I guess I'm like that too. There are some guys that I've dated that she won't even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

Rihanna and Rocky started dating in 2020 after nearly 12 years of friendship. The pair announced they were expecting a child together in February 2022.

