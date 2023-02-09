Fabuloso cleaner recall: How to get a refund, list of products, and all you need to know

American manufacturing company Colgate-Palmolive is recalling around 4.9 million units of Fabuloso cleaning products.

On February 8, 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice for the above-mentioned quantities in the U.S. along with 56,000 units in Canada, stating that the Fabuloso cleaning products might be contaminated with bacteria.

👑✨ @k_alisi anybody know about this? Today I tried purchasing Fabuloso and they said I wasn’t allowed to purchase it due to it being recalled as well as Pine solanybody know about this? Today I tried purchasing Fabuloso and they said I wasn’t allowed to purchase it due to it being recalled as well as Pine sol 😮 anybody know about this? https://t.co/EmdBPVRqK6

The company announced that the affected products were sold at various retailers, including big ones like Sam's Club, Family Dollar, Walmart, and Dollar General.

They were sold nationwide from December 14, 2022, to January 23, 2023.

Which products were affected in the Fabuloso recall?

As per the notice, the following items were affected in the recall. Those using them are advised to stop immediately.

Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ

Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, 169 FL OZ

Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ

Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON

Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ

Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ

Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON

Bob Ardment @RobertFMusick How in thee hell can a bacteria contaminate batches of Fabuloso!?!? It is literally the reason the southwestern United States and all of Mexico survived Covid!!! How in thee hell can a bacteria contaminate batches of Fabuloso!?!? It is literally the reason the southwestern United States and all of Mexico survived Covid!!! https://t.co/tCOIh4fnep

Fabuloso also issued an official statement on their website, which read:

"We are voluntarily recalling certain Fabuloso products because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products. The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water."

The specified bacteria may enter the body via the eyes, the lungs, and wounds, posing a major risk of infection to individuals with compromised immune systems, lung problems, or external healthcare implants. As per the Consumer Product Safety Commission, those with a healthy immune system are typically not at danger

Fabuloso cleaners, which are priced between $1 and $11, are sold as kitchen, bathroom surfaces, and home cleaners.

To avail a refund, consumers will need to fill out an online form found at https://www.colgatepalmolive.com/ and upload pictures of the UPC code and lot code. The money will be reimbursed within 4-6 weeks of form submission.

Poll : 0 votes