 Fact Check: Did Donald Trump die? List of Donald Trump Jr tweets go viral, spark wild reactions

Social media erupted with wild reactions after Donald Trump Jr.'s tweets alleging his father’s death went viral online. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when a post on Trump Jr.'s X account, formerly known as Twitter, stated, “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.”

The seemingly flippant announcement led to a spike in online searches for terms such as “Did Donald Trump die?” However, minutes after the message was posted, The National Pulse's Raheem Kasam confirmed Trump Jr.’s account on X, which has 10 million followers, was hacked on Wednesday morning, negating the speculation online.

The former president is very much alive. Trump Jr.’s representative also confirmed to the Hill that he was a victim of a hack and the string of tweets posted Wednesday morning, including the one about his father’s demise, was fake.

Netizens react as Donald Trump Jr. hacked tweets surface online

Former president Donald Trump’s son confirmed that his X account, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked Wednesday morning after a string of outrageous tweets, including a false announcement about the death of his father, was posted online from his verified account.

Meanwhile, another post read, “This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked, “ before “F–k @JoeBiden,” was posted online. Youtuber Logan Paul and crypto-personality Richard Heart were also mentioned in the tweets.

While the tweets have since been deleted netizens were quick to capture an image of the posts, which have since gone viral, prompting wild reactions from social media users.

A user commented that Trump Jr. was high again, while another quipped that he should be hacked frequently over the entertaining tweets.

Trump Jr. has been quite active on social media platforms, often expressing radical political views and opinions, which had raised eyebrows in the past. This led netizens to wonder if the account was hacked.

As Twitter continued to have a field day with the incident, the former president appeared active on his social media app Truth Social after the hacked messages were shared online. While Trump did not comment on the hacking incident, he did take a shot at Joe Biden over the President’s United Nations speech. He wrote:

“If I would have made that speech yesterday at the United Nations, for all of the World to see, including the HORRENDOUS delivery, I would have run out of politics! An EMBARRASSMENT to our Country.”

Meanwhile, Twitter has yet to address the incident.