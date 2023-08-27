Donald Trump reveals he won Senior Club Championship at Bedminster “shooting a round of 67”

Former US President Donald Trump has about four accusation charges going against him right now. Yet, he took out some time to share a recent incident from golf. Trump revealed how he won the Senior Club Championship at the Trump National Golf Club after "shooting a round of 67".

NUCLR GOLF shared a post on Twitter that had an image of Trump's Truth Social post, where he bragged about his recent win at his Golf Club in Bedminster.

Trump reported that he recently won the 50-year-old Senior Club Championship and shot a round of 67.

"I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67. Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky," he wrote.

Donald Trump added that he has won several Club Championships and that it was "always a great honor". He also bragged about being a "good golfer/athlete".

"Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don't. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete - I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!" Trump added.

Fans react to Donald Trump's recent revelation of winning the Senior Club Championship at Bedminster

Soon after the NUCLR GOLF shared the post on Twitter, fans jumped into the comment section to share their reactions.

One fan sarcastically commented that Donald Trump's score of 67 made Bryson DeChambeau's record round of 58 look like a "mini golf score".

"Makes Dechambeau’s score look like a mini golf score," the fan wrote.

Another fan indirectly questioned the authenticity of Trump's claim of winning the Senior Club Championship at his own Golf Club, the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. They enquired if anyone had ever seen him compete at any tournament.

Another fan refused to agree that Trump shot a round of 67.

While the comment section was filled with trolls and sarcasm, there was a fan who appreciated Donald Trump and wrote:

"Well played that man, great round and deserved senior club champion"

Another fan tried trolling the former US President as he sarcastically questioned what Zach Johnson's doing if he did not include Trump in the Ryder Cup team.

"if they don’t include Trump on the team in Rome, we need to ask Zach Johnson what he’s doing. [email protected]?!" the fan commented.

Donald Trump was the 45th President of the United States of America. His term started in 2017 and ended in 2021.