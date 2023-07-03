Fact Check: Did Mozzy get shot? Why the rapper was detained at the Wichita, Kansas, after-party explained

Mozzy was reportedly detained on July 2, 2023, following a shooting incident where one of his crew members was also involved. However, the rapper himself was not shot. The news of the detainment comes after he was released from prison upon the completion of his 10-month sentence. ABC News also reported that another individual was detained in relation to the incident.

The shooting happened at City Nightz on 222 North Washington Street. Screaming was heard from inside the place at around 12:58 am.

The injured people, all between 21 and 34 years of age, have been hospitalized. Wichita Police Department's executive officer Lt. Aaron Moses revealed one of the victims' condition as critical.

Mozzy went to the club for his performance when the shooting incident happened

The rapper was stopped in the middle of the road by the cops in Wichita on July 1, 2023, following a shooting incident that happened in City Nightz, where Patterson went for an after-party following a performance at a club in the vicinity.

According to sources, Patterson was detained as police officers were questioning all those who were near the area. As per TMZ, he has now been released and has not been charged.

One of the rapper's friends, who was also present inside the vehicle, was detained, although it remains unclear if he was arrested. Wichita Police Department has stated that they have reasons to believe that the friend may be a suspect in the shooting.

Mozzy's crew members are also being questioned, but no one else has been arrested as of now. Apart from the arrest video, other videos of the shooting incident have also gone viral.

Mozzy pleaded guilty to firearm possession in July 2022

Mozzy pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, and was sentenced to a year in prison on a federal gun charge. The charge emerged from a traffic stop in January 2021, where police officers discovered a Glock 26 handgun, 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and some marijuana from his vehicle.

After being arrested and released, the rapper wrote to a local judge, saying that whatever he has built and accomplished can be taken away because of "a single mistake or lapse in judgment." He also shared a statement after pleading guilty:

"Life comes at you fast. Sometimes sh*t gets real and you gotta take that deal. It'll get slimy out here. Appreciate my loved ones. Chin up, chest out. Love you the most."

He was previously arrested in 2018 on charges of gun possession and thrice between 2005 and 2008 on charges of illegal firearm possession and escaping from the police.

The 36-year-old has released six albums and his latest album, Survivor's Guilt, was released in July 2022.

