Fact Check: Is David Crosby related to Bing Crosby? All about his family in wake of death at 81

American singer David Crosby, a co-founder of two major bands in the 1960s - The Byrds as well as Crosby, Stills, and Nash - passed away at the age of 81.

Crosby's wife, Jan Dance, confirmed the news via a statement to Variety, where she stated that the singer died after "a long illness," with her and their son Django by his side.

Vincent D'Onofrio @vincentdonofrio David Crosby's music was definitely a part of my life as I'm sure it was for millions of folks.

A lot of music came from my 3 sisters rooms when I was a pre-teen & all of it was my introduction to rock & the many variations of.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was ever present. David Crosby's music was definitely a part of my life as I'm sure it was for millions of folks. A lot of music came from my 3 sisters rooms when I was a pre-teen & all of it was my introduction to rock & the many variations of. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was ever present. https://t.co/1askSFymJR

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched."

She also asked for privacy for the family.

David Crosby became famous for being a member of the original folk-rock band, The Byrds. He was featured on the band's first five albums.

David Crosby was not related to Bing Crosby

christina applegate @1capplegate Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you. Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you. https://t.co/F2LKMmm9LY

Contrary to popular belief, David Crosby and Bing Crosby have nothing in common except for their surnames.

Bing Crosby, born on May 3, 1903, was a multimedia star and one of the most influential artists of the 20th century worldwide.

David was born on August 14, 1941, to Academy Award-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby and salesperson Aliph Van Cortlandt Whitehead. He had an older brother, Ethan, who was also a musician. The singer was married to Jan Dance for 36 years and shared a son with her, Django Crosby, 27.

Other than that, he fathered five kids - James Raymond, Erika Keller Crosby, and Donovan Crosby. He also donated sperm for Melissa Etheridge’s two kids, Beckett and Bailey Cypher.

He began his music career after flunking out of school in Los Angeles. He joined the rock band, Byrds, but was removed from the group three years later.

Crosby first crossed paths with Stephen Stills in 1968, and the two began jamming together. They quickly teamed up with Graham Nash to form the band, Crosby, Stills & Nash. Together, they sold millions of copies of their first two albums: their self-titled debut in 1969 and Déjà Vu the following year, which included Neil Young.

In 2016, the group disbanded after years of internal tension and rivalry. At the time, David Crosby described Graham Nash as "definitely my enemy" and Young as “the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know.”

In 1971, David Crosby released his first solo album, If I Could Only Remember My Name. The singer released several solo songs throughout the 80s and 90s before going on a 20-year hiatus.

Michael Des Barres @MDesbarres David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. https://t.co/lwL5emAdQ3

David Crosby also had a history of drug abuse and in 1983, was arrested for possessing a loaded pistol and cocaine. After being freed on bond, he went to Florida and ultimately surrendered to authorities in December 1985. He spent five months in prison before he was released on parole from his five-year jail time. This was when he got clean of drugs.

Moreover, he was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and five albums to which he contributed made it to Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Poll : 0 votes