Who was David Crosby married to? All about his wife and children as eminent singer dies aged 81

American singer David Crosby, one of the founding members of the 60's rock bands Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away at the age of 81.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his rep to Variety, who did not reveal the cause or any other details. However, Rolling Stone reported that he died on January 18.

christina applegate @1capplegate Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you. Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you. https://t.co/F2LKMmm9LY

Crosby rose to fame by being a part of the original Californian folk-rock band, The Byrds, and appeared on its first five albums. Their very first hit was a cover of Bob Dylan's Mr Tambourine Man.

On the personal front, David was married to Jan Dance for more than three decades and fathered six kids during his lifetime.

David Crosby and Jan Dance bonded over music

David Crosby @thedavidcrosby Me and my valentine and some fine trees Me and my valentine and some fine trees https://t.co/RJHRA18VmD

According to AmoMama, David Crosby and Jan Dance tied the knot in May 1987.

As per his autobiography (via The Sun), he said of his wife:

"In Florida, I had the opportunity to meet Jan Dance, which turned out to be one of the smartest things I ever did. She was an incredibly vivacious, funny, bright, smiley human being and I fell in love with her. I fall in love with her probably two, three times a day nowadays."

Cheatsheet reported that the duo first crossed each other's paths while Dance was working as a receptionist in the entertainment industry. They bonded over music.

They got married at the Hollywood Church of Religious Science on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, with celebrities like Howard Hessman, Stephen Stills, and Joe Walsh in attendance.

While speaking to The Guardian, David Crosby spoke about the support he received from his wife, Dance.

“If I had not had somebody to keep me going, somebody who cared about me, somebody I loved, I think I would have ended my life many times back then. Either by accident or on purpose, yes. One of the two.”

David Crosby @thedavidcrosby My son Django …in the Tokyo fishmarket ….last time I played there My son Django …in the Tokyo fishmarket ….last time I played there https://t.co/ZqTThrVvwr

In the duo's 36-year marriage, they welcomed one son named Django, who is now 27. According to IMDb, Django has worked in the Camera and Electrical Department as an additional cameraperson for his father's documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name.

Aside from Django, Crosby was also a father to James Raymond, Erika Keller Crosby, and Donovan Crosby with another woman. He donated sperm for Melissa Etheridge’s children, Beckett and Bailey Cypher.

As per Cheatsheet, David Crosby was unaware of James Raymond's existence for the first 30 years of the latter's life. Raymond's mother gave him up for adoption and after his adoptive parents encouraged him to look for his biological parents, he found out about Crosby. The singer said:

“So, he (Raymond) went to check, and he sees my name there, and he thinks: ‘Nah, couldn’t be.’ So, he checks first names and middle names [Van Cortlandt] and realizes, yeah, it is me."

Crosby added that James had already been a musician for 20 years when they met, and he credited it to his genes.

Poll : 0 votes