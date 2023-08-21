Fact Check: Is the Slimlife Shawty plea deal audio real? Viral YSL RICO clip debunked 

Slimlife Shawty has been making headlines since an audio clip surfaced on social media. The clip led many to believe that the YSL member was explaining why he took a plea deal in the RICO case. In the audio, Slimlife Shawty claimed that whatever he did was for his family.

In the short audio message, the musician was heard saying:

“It really made me think – damn, who gonna be there for my kids? I don’t f*ck with a n*gga like that. I ain’t gonna be around a n*gga like that.”

However, as the audio went viral and Slimlife Shawty became the talk of the town, many pointed out the truth of the audio. The audio was actually a 2021 interview, which was doctored and edited to give an authentic touch and mislead social media users.

Slimlife Shawty also commented on one of the audio posts, calling it fake. His comment read:

YSL member claimed that the audio was taken from a 2021 interview. (Image via Twitter)

Hence, the audio floating around on social media, which allegedly claims why the YSL member took the plea deal, is fake. The YSL member was released in December 2022, soon after Gunna was released. He reportedly entered a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Shawty was one of the 28 members arrested and held for racketeering and many other crimes.

Slimlife Shawty’s viral audio is fake: More details about the YSL RICO case explored

The RICO case has been in the limelight for a long time, especially after Gunna, Slimlife Shawty, and others were released after they entered a plea deal. After over seven months, an audio clip took over social media, as many claimed that in the audio, the YSL member gave his reasons for entering into the plea deal.

However, as Shawty himself posted on Instagram and commented below several posts, the audio was fake, as the lines were chopped and doctored from a 2021 interview. Many others also noticed the audio was fake because of the unsmooth transitions and other factors.

The entire fiasco started in December 2022, when multiple gang members were released from prison as they decided to take the plea deal. Along with Slimlife Shawty, Lil Duke too entered the plea deal and pleaded guilty. However, as mixed reactions poured in at the time, Shawty cleared the air and shared his version as he was being called a “snitch” by the online community.

“Ain have to snitch to get here d***head. I admitted you slime life was a gang cus it ain’t illegal for no group to be a gang look it up that don’t hurt nobody anybody can be a gang, plus the founder already admitted it stupid. What I pose to say if a founder admitted it. What I den do was say Yes it’s a fact people in ysl commit crimes like murder and etc cus ion no nun bout that,” he said.

Gunna and 27 other YSL members were arrested as a part of a 56-count indictment. They were accused of violent crimes like murders, thefts, and much more. Many other charges against the gang and the gang members included possession of drugs and firearms.