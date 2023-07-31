Who is Shannon Stillwell? YSL member goat sacrifice claim takes internet by storm 

In May 2022, Shannon Stillwell, a member of the YSL (“Young Slime Life”) was arrested along with 28 other rappers of the group for allegedly violating Georgia’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. Among them was also the YSL leader and co-founder, Young Thug.

On Saturday, July 27, during the ongoing RICO trial, Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel filed a motion to suppress evidence related to co-defendant Shannon Stillwell, who was arrested on alleged murder charges last year around the same time, besides the RICO charges.

As per Complex.com, when Shannon Stillwell was arrested from his East Point home in Georgia, he was in “the midst of a religious ceremony which involved the supposed sacrifice of goats.”

Now, Young Thug’s legal team has demanded that the video showing Stillwell’s arrest be excluded from evidence as his murder charges are separate from the entire YSL’s RICO charges.

YSL member Shannon Stillwell is professionally known as SB

Rapper Shannon Stillwell, who is one of the co-defendants of Young Thug, is a YSL member. He is professionally called Shannon Jackson or SB.

While Stillwell was arrested with Young Thug and 27 other YSL members on May 9, 2022, he was released on bail, only to be arrested a week later on May 17, 2022, from his residence in East Point, Georgia. This was for separate alleged murder charges for purportedly killing fellow Young Slime Life member Shymel Drinks.

Now, during Young Thug’s ongoing RICO trial, Shannon Stillwell’s arrest has come up, with the prosecution wanting to present his arrest video as evidence. However, Young Thug’s lawyer has pointed out that Stillwell’s alleged murder charges are in no way related to Young Thung’s RICO charges and therefore has filed a motion to dismiss the footage as evidence to be produced in court.

He has also stated that Thug’s trial should in no way be linked with his co-defendant’s religious beliefs.

As per WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden, who is covering the trail, Shannon Stillwell’s arrest video would show him in the middle of a religious ritual involving all-white attire and sacrificing goats in an effort to bring forth “loa.”

For those unaware, “loa” is a spirit intermediary between the creator and humanity who helps run the universe and has the ability to offer blessings, as per the voodoo religion.

As soon as the news of Shannon Stillwell’s religious goat sacrifice became viral on social media, netizens got invested and demanded to know the truth behind his and all other YSL members’ charges, especially Young Thug.

Apart from RICO and murder charges, Stillwell is also facing gun charges and charges related to participation in a criminal street gang.

The news of Stillwell’s arrest for alleged murder amidst a goat sacrificial ritual comes in the wake of Young Thug’s bond being denied for the fourth time since last year.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jefferey Williams, is facing RICO and gun charges. He is also accused of being the mastermind behind all of YSL’s alleged criminal and gang-related activities that have allegedly created “havoc” in Atlanta since 2015.

Interestingly, many YSL members have confessed to their association with the group and have taken plea deals to avoid going to trial like Young Thug and Stillwell.

Some of them include Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, Walter Murphy, Quantavious Grier, and Antonio Sledge.