"Falafel being colonized by Israelis": Noah Schnapp's role as a half-Palestinian in 'Abe' sparks disbelief amid Zionism controversy

On Monday, Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things fame came under fire after he posted a video on his Instagram Story where he and his friends were seen laughing and holding up blue stickers with the words “Zionism is s*xy” written on them in white, in what appeared to be a cafe.

The post quickly became viral and earned severe backlash online. In the wake of this, netizens have dug out that Noah Schnapp played the role of a 12-year-old half-Israeli and half-Palestine boy in the 2019 comedy-drama Abe.

Social media users pointed out that Noah Schnapp’s Abe role was in sharp contrast to his current views, amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle @sitcomabed commented:

Twitteratti blasts Noah Schnapp for his ‘Abe’ role

Recently, Twitteratti discovered that Jewish-American actor Noah Schnapp played the eponymous role of Abe in the 2019 Brazilian-American film. The plot revolves around 12-year-old Brooklyn-based protagonist Abe, who attempts to unite his half-Israeli and half-Palestinian family by finding an ideal recipe with the help of a Brazilian chef, as per IMDb.

However, in real life, Noah Schnapp has repeatedly shown his support for Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The most recent instance of this was when Noah took to his Instagram Story on Monday and shared a clip where he and his friends were seen laughing and holding up stickers with the phrases “Zionism is s*xy” and “Hamas is ISIS” written on them.

Now, following the Abe revelation, netizens are calling out Noah Schnapp in disbelief. Some have even demanded his cancellation and boycott of Netflix’s upcoming final season of Stranger Things.

Here are some of the reactions from the comment section of @najufff's tweet.

Previously, Schnapp incited backlash after he took to Instagram to post a series of images with lengthy texts, reading:

“I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead, we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence,” he wrote.

However, later in the same post, he talked about Hamas’ brutality toward innocent Israelis and Jewish people, and even slammed those who remained silent on social media, saying:

“You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.”

In addition, he also stated that Hamas did not represent the Palestinian people. Back then, netizens had pointed out that his post was ambiguous and contradictory in nature.

For those unaware, Zionism is a Jewish nationalist movement (that began in 1897) that once supported the re-establishment and development of a Jewish homeland and now supports the continuation and protection of the Jewish state in Israel (formed in 1948).

As per NME, in the wake of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, the shooting of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things resumed on Monday, as per confirmation provided by David Harbour, who plays the fan-favorite role of Jim Hopper in the series.