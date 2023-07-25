“Fallout must've been nasty”: K-pop fans incredibly confused as I-LAND 2 reveals Teddy as the main producer, collabs with THEBLACKLABEL

On July 24, 2023, Mnet dropped details about its upcoming survival show, I-LAND 2, revealing collaboration with THEBLACKLABEL (TBL) and its CEO-producer, Teddy. Known for composing viral hits for YG Entertainment’s groups such as BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, etc., Teddy’s inclusion in the idol show confused the K-pop fandom.

The confusion arose because of the initial I-LAND setup. In the first installation, Mnet’s parent company, CJ ENM, joined hands with HYBE to create BELIFT LAB and debut a group in 2020. However, BELIFT LAB recently collaborated with JTBC, CJ ENM’s rival, while Mnet collaborated with THE BLACK LABEL (YG Entertainment’s subsidiary), HYBE’s rival, for the sequel.

While it is still unknown what happened between HYBE and CJ ENM, it is clear that the latest I-LAND 2 teaser has the entire K-pop fandom in chaos.

K-pop fandom taken aback as Ment announces I-LAND 2 with Teddy and THEBLACKLABEL

After nearly three years of wait, I-LAND 2 finally opened its doors to the K-pop fandom, but it was nothing less than chaotic. Mnet released a teaser announcing global auditions for the sequel. It ignited curiosity by revealing that it was a collaboration with THEBLACKLABEL, YG Entertainment’s subsidiary, founded and managed by the famous producer Teddy.

Mnet aims to debut “the biggest K-pop girl group in 2024,” revealing Teddy as the Master Producer of I-LAND 2. The K-pop fandom’s perception of Teddy has been on the negative side as the groups he produces music for, BLACKPINK, TREASURE, and solo artist JEON SOMI, are known to have huge gaps between comebacks. However, he has also cemented his status as a hit song maker in the industry.

What confused fans was the overall arrangement of companies involved in I-LAND 2. One of the many confusing thoughts was understanding which company the girl group would debut under.

As per Korea JoongAng Daily’s report of July 10, the girl group will be managed by CJ ENM’s entertainment company, WAKEONE Entertainment. Fans then wondered why the group would not debut under TBL when Mnet exclusively collaborated with them.

Adri ☆○o。🦊 @sunookitchenrag twitter.com/mnetiland/stat… Postponed…group gonna be under wakeone and we finding out the master producer is teddy? it’s giving mess mess mess mess

Moreover, many also commented on the supposed fallout between CJ ENM and HYBE, which led to both companies creating a new survival show with each other’s rivals. I-LAND season 1, which created ENHYPEN, debuted under BELIFT LAB - a joint company of CJ ENM and HYBE.

The news of I-LAND’s sequel led to speculation and curiosity for BELIFT LAB’s first girl group. However, BELIFT LAB announced R U Next?, a girl group survival show with JTBC, the rival of CJ ENM, last month. Netizens believed that I-LAND 2 was sacked and R U Next? was its equivalent.

With Mnet’s collaboration with TBL and Teddy, fans expressed their curiosity about what actually went down between the companies that led them to take separate paths. Additionally, netizens mentioned that the sequel looked like a lost cause because of Teddy and WAKEONE Entertainment’s allegedly poor music and artist management.

♡gracie♡ @kepidle I’m confused how if iland 2 is gonna be a collab with teddy and the black label then why is the final group going to be under wakeone and not the black label

HAO DAY @tingifys twitter.com/mnetiland/stat… this about to be the worst group ever like teddy as their producer and under w1 girl good luck

; @INVASl0N twitter.com/mnetiland/stat… iland x theblacklabel x wakeone ... its so over and iland was already traumatizing as it was, save those girls now

cece 🐈‍⬛ 🩸 @sirensseong the black label being the collaborative company for iland 2 pisses me off so bad because you mean to tell me Teddy can go off and make a full discography for a survival show but somi had to wait nearly 2 years for a comeback? couldn’t slide a single song to somi last year?

Bear @PinksInspired Tblngg after training 4+ years and Somi watching Teddy produce music for a random group on a survival show instead of setting up a debut date and providing frequent comebacks: pic.twitter.com/Itrbx6nZet

Bear @PinksInspired Are they debuting under TBL or what? Why would Teddy produce music for a group he doesn’t own.. twitter.com/mnetiland/stat…

Global auditions for I-LAND 2 are currently open and will close on August 6, 2023, KST. Only girls born before January 1, 2011, and who can travel internationally without restriction can apply. Visit www.i-land2.com for more details.