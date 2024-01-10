“FAMILY DOESN’T EVEN EXCUSE YOU TO DO THIS”: Fans hilariously react to SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and DK accidentally exchanging toothbrushes during NANA Tour

On Wednesday, January 10, in the second episode of NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN, Hoshi and DK were seen using each other's toothbrushes by accident, leaving fans shocked. During the second episode, after they landed in Italy, the members had to share rooms, and Hoshi, DK, Mingyu, and Joshua were one group of roommates.

On the first morning, when DK was brushing his teeth, Hoshi pointed out that it was actually his toothbrush. While DK didn't believe it at first, after checking his drawer and seeing his toothbrush there, he soon realized that Hoshi was right. However, without any moment of hesitation, DK immediately offered his toothbrush for Hoshi to use, and the idol accepted the offer without questioning the same.

Joshua, who was witnessing the incident, was flabbergasted at how Hoshi and DK were unbothered by the exchange of toothbrushes, and fans shared a similar reaction to the idol.

Fans hilariously react as SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and DK accidentally switch each other's toothbrushes during the NANA Tour

On January 10, the second episode of the much-awaited and ongoing travel reality TV series, NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN was rolled out. The show is done in collaboration with The Game Caterers' producer, Na Young-suk, and Youth Over Flowers' producer, Shin Ho-jung, with the SEVENTEEN members starring as the cast of the travel reality show.

As the second episode kicked off, the members, who landed in Italy, were allocated considerably small rooms with bunk beds for the thirteen members to stay in. As the group divided into smaller groups to share the rooms, Hoshi, DK, Mingyu, and Joshua were seen sharing a room together. While everything seemed to go smoothly, fans were hit with the incident that rolled out the next morning, where Hoshi called out DK for using his toothbrush.

Though DK didn't realize it at first, he soon confirmed that it was, in fact, Hoshi's toothbrush, after finding his toothbrush still inside his drawer. The idol was apologetic at first, but he immediately came up with a resolution, which was to offer Hoshi his toothbrush that had been resting in his drawer. While this might be considered an odd offer, Hoshi took his toothbrush without any hesitation and asked about the whereabouts of toothpaste so he could put it to use.

Given that toothbrushes are usually considered to be quite intimate and personal possessions of people, fans were shocked and stunned by how unbothered Hoshi and DK were about sharing each other's toothbrushes. Even their fellow bandmate, Joshua, who saw the incident between Hoshi and DK unfold, was shocked by their behavior and how they effortlessly changed toothbrushes without thinking twice.

Seeing Joshua's shocked reaction, DK even tried to calm him down by stating that they're family and these things don't matter.

"What?! We're family! Who cares?!”

However, fans couldn't get over the incident, and they continued to talk about how the members, Hoshi and DK, especially from this incident, have grown to be extremely close to each other.

On the other hand, fans also had fun watching other aspects of the NANA Tour's second episode, where the members went around Italy as tourists and also played a few games to win money for their trip.