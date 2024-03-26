Fan at ITZY' Born To Be concert in Syndey, Australia allegedly arrested for violating concert regulations

On Sunday March 24, ITZY rolled out their Born To Be concert at the ICC Syndey Theatre in Sydney Australia, performing several of their iconic songs. While much of the concert turned out successfully, several videos of an attendee being allegedly arrested at the venue surfaced on the internet, causing quite a stir among netizens.

The videos showcased that the fan being interrogated by two policemen, and the person was eventually escorted out of the venue, leading to speculations that the fan might've been arrested.

People who were seated near where the incident took place stated that the issue arouse due to the fan's violation of a concert regulation. The fan was seen taking pictures of the event with a DSLR, and the venue of ITZY's Born to Be concert has a strict no-recording policy.

Netizens speculate the arrest of a fan at ITZY's Born To Be concert in Syndey, Australia following the surface of videos on the internet

ITZY, the five-piece K-pop girl group is currently rolling out their second world tour, Born To Be, across the several countries in the world including Australia, United States, Europe, etc. While their member, Lia, is currently on haitus due to her mental health concerns, the other four members have been putting forth successful shows in the past few weeks.

Recently, they held a concert at the ICC Syndey Theatre in Syndey, Australia. However, mid-way through the concert, a commotion among the audience broke out, and several videos of the same flooded in the internet.

The videos, that ended up garnering a lot of attention and views among the netizens, showcased, a fan being interrogated with two policemen and eventually being escorted out of the venue. Many speculated that the fan was arrested due to their concert rule violation.

Since concerts ideally stand as a private event, camera usage from attendees are restricted to an extent. However, many fans are still allowed to take pictures and record videos on their phone since they are lower in quality and cannot be commercialized.

Therefore, when an attendee was seen using a professional and high-quality DSLR camera at the venue, the action was alerted by the securities.

Fellow attendees stated that the particular fan was warned to not use their DSLR several times by the police and security guards. However, since the fan didn't adhere to the requests, they were escorted out of the venue.

Following the land of these videos on the internet, fans expressed that the police's actions were valid since pictures of ITZY at the Born To Be concert can be commercialized and the fan could profit the illegal high-quality pictures that were taken on their camera.