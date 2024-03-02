"Where are the securities?": Fans call out ITZY's management as a dangerous mob crowds the group's car at the China Airport

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, ITZY was spotted at the Tao Airport in China for their event at Qingdao. While fans were excited to welcome the members at the airport, the situation escalated as fans began to crowd and surround the members.

Several fan-taken videos from the airport showed that the members were uncomfortable with the situation and lacked space to leave the airport peacefully. However, to make things worse, the crowd followed the members as they entered their cars. Yuna and Yeji shared a car, while the other two members, Chaeryeong and Ryujin, were seen taking another car.

Many expressed that the situation that unfolded at the Tao Airport was dangerous and could have harmed the ITZY members. Yuna herself looked shocked at how close the fans were getting, and several netizens noticed there was no security around the members to control the crowd.

Fans angered at the dangerous mob that crowded ITZY at the Tao Airport, calling out JYP Entertainment for the lack of proper security

On March 2, the ITZY members arrived in China after their glamorous presence at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week for their offline fan signing event in Qingdao. As soon as the members landed at the Tao Airport in China, a huge crowd of fans were waiting for them, and they immediately began to crowd around the members as they tried to make their way out of the airport.

By the time the members reached the exit, the crowd only continued to grow bigger. From some of the fan-taken videos that landed on the internet, it could be understood that Ryujin was frustrated at the mob crowding them and Yuna was also seen tripping as she made her way out of the airport. Upon exiting the airport, the members were seen entering two cars, Yuna and Yeji in one, and Ryujin and Chaeryeong in the other.

At Yuna and Yeji's car, Yeji entered the car first and Yuna followed her. However, before Yuna could close the door, the mob around the car edged closer and closer to the members. One of the fans was also seen putting their arm inside the car to give their fan letter to Yeji. While doing this, the fan also got close to Yuna, who seemed shocked at the action.

When the video surfaced on the internet, fans were angered and frustrated. They stated that the decorum followed by fans who gather at airports to see K-pop idols only continues to worsen, and this could lead to dangerous outcomes if not looked after properly. Many netizens explained that the fans at the airport should respect ITZY's space and boundaries.

Fans were also angered at JYP Entertainment due to the lack of security for ITZY. Fans pointed out that an adequate number of guards did not accompany the members, and no securities were found near Yuna and Yeji's car when the dangerous incident unfolded.