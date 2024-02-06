Fans appreciate multiple outfit changes of Miley Cyrus for Grammy 2024: "She won the night for me"

On February 4, Miley Cyrus achieved a significant milestone by winning her first Grammy Award. As a songwriter and vocalist, she embarked on her journey in the music industry at a young age, captivating a broad audience, as her music particularly resonated with teenagers at the beginning of her career.

Winning a Grammy was a significant milestone for the 31-year-old vocalist, and her five different ensembles added further gravitas to the Grammy 2024 event. Fans flooded social media platforms with love and admiration for her achievement, with one fan noting how she "won the night" for them.

Expand Tweet

Several other fans have since shared their remarks on different social media platforms, praising the artist for her win as well as her looks.

Miley Cyrus showed up in five different outfits for Grammy 2024, delighting fans

Starting her career as Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus finally secured her first Grammy for her song Flowers this year. The singer expressed contentment with the results while performing the track onstage.

While fans were thrilled with her win and her iconic performance, they were especially fascinated by the singer's multiple outfit changes. Throughout the event, Miley changed her outfit a total of five times, marking another remarkable aspect of the evening.

To kick off the festivities, the vocalist arrived at the venue adorned in a golden Maison Margiela suit, intricately crafted with fourteen thousand golden safety pins. This bold ensemble featured a conic bra and left much of her figure exposed. The dress was complemented with suede heels.

As Miley accepted her first Grammy for Best Solo Performer from Mariah Carey, she served fans with another fashion moment. This time, she dazzled in a dark colored sparkling halter neck jumpsuit designed by Tom Ford, casting a glittery and glamorous aura.

Expand Tweet

Next, Miley Cyrus graced the stage in a dress reportedly inspired by Tina Turner's iconic style from the 70s. The silver ensemble featured intricate fringes and a sequined bra.

After her electrifying performance, Miley made yet another wardrobe change. This time, she opted for a bustier pair of slim-fitting pants crafted from sheer fabric. The sweetheart neckline added a touch of femininity, while Miley completed the look with a feathery jacket and strappy heels, exuding confidence and style.

The singer of Hannah Montana fame received her second Grammy in a chocolate brown gown from Gucci. The dress was structured in a high slit and one-shoulder pattern with sequined allure, creating one of the best fashion moments for Miley, as per fans. She paired it with slingback heels and a tiny bag.

In every look, her volumized hair was quite prominent, and fans believe her hairstyle stole the show. The singer's hairstylist Bob Recine spoke about her red carpet look and the hairstyle created with Nexxus products. Fans were naturally pretty happy for Miley and took to social media to talk about the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also took to the official post made by The Recording Academy's handle on Instagram to heap praise on the singer for her achievement as well as her look.

Miley's outfits at Grammy win the Internet ( Image via @recordingacademy/ Instagram)

Miley's outfits at Grammy win the Internet ( Image via @recordingacademy/ Instagram)

Miley Cyrus' fans have continued to express their joy as they congratulated her on her Grammy wins, with many hailing her as a queen and describing her as the moment.