Fans call out HYBE labels for not promoting LE SSERAFIM's Sakura in South Korea

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura has been active in the Korean music industry for a long time and has built a huge fanbase for herself.

However, fans claimed that she was not promoted by her previous agency Off The Record as much as she should have been.

Recently, fans have also called out HYBE labels for specifically not promoting Sakura in Korea as they should've done. Fans have taken to social media sites to complain that she has not been supported by Hybe labels or Source music for her solo jobs in Korea at all.

This they claimed, has not been the case with other members of the group.

Fans call out HYBE for not promoting LE SSERAFIM's Sakura like the others

ɪ ɪ : ɪ ɪ @letsyousoro no cuz if you think again THEE miyawaki sakura still has zero solo jobs in korea since her debut it's very weird.. some company feel threatened by her popularity and they had to sabotage her like its insane fr no cuz if you think again THEE miyawaki sakura still has zero solo jobs in korea since her debut it's very weird.. some company feel threatened by her popularity and they had to sabotage her like its insane fr😭

MeowLover @LoverKura_ @LONGWAY95 Sakura’s solo job all found by her Japan company and even hybe no retweet it This means hybe not provide any job to sakura Other member have at least 1-2 solo jobs to them @letsyousoro The important thing is other member have solo job but just only Sakura don’t haveSakura’s solo job all found by her Japan company and even hybe no retweet itThis means hybe not provide any job to sakuraOther member have at least 1-2 solo jobs to them @LONGWAY95 @letsyousoro The important thing is other member have solo job but just only Sakura don’t have😅 Sakura’s solo job all found by her Japan company and even hybe no retweet it😅 This means hybe not provide any job to sakura😅Other member have at least 1-2 solo jobs to them

aya • stream limbo @crshlnddhvc i don't get why hybe grovelled to get sakura to sign with them and then they don't plaster her everywhere and give her more screentime and solo projects likeeee why you holding back from making the most out of the investment you clearly wanted profit from??? i don't get why hybe grovelled to get sakura to sign with them and then they don't plaster her everywhere and give her more screentime and solo projects likeeee why you holding back from making the most out of the investment you clearly wanted profit from???

mia @3KiMKKURA mind you, sakura’s current and recent solo deals all came from JP side. non of these came from her korean agency. imagine if she didn’t sign up for a separate jp agency mind you, sakura’s current and recent solo deals all came from JP side. non of these came from her korean agency. imagine if she didn’t sign up for a separate jp agency https://t.co/vdrLvXbp1O

mia @3KiMKKURA MOLAK exlcuded since that’s her own brand now, and she had the deals way before hybe & A.M. came into the frame. that makes Lily Brown & her one year LV contract (+ her upcoming Sweet magazine cover) the only deals she has now MOLAK exlcuded since that’s her own brand now, and she had the deals way before hybe & A.M. came into the frame. that makes Lily Brown & her one year LV contract (+ her upcoming Sweet magazine cover) the only deals she has now

mia @3KiMKKURA at this point if this is how #that company is going to treat her, they’re no different than OTR 🤷🏻‍♀️ at this point if this is how #that company is going to treat her, they’re no different than OTR 🤷🏻‍♀️

pochi³⁹ @Kkuramearii rose @laviensakura SOTR really had sabotaged her career that's why sakustans are expecting something new with this company lmao, but iseems like it is still the same SOTR really had sabotaged her career that's why sakustans are expecting something new with this company lmao, but iseems like it is still the same For people who dont know bc i see replies under this tweet that sakura has solo jobs. That solo job of harper bazaar and LV are from her Japanese Agency, AM agency and not from HYBE. Overall in korea, hybe and soumu havent done anything to promote her since fearless era. twitter.com/laviensakura/s… For people who dont know bc i see replies under this tweet that sakura has solo jobs. That solo job of harper bazaar and LV are from her Japanese Agency, AM agency and not from HYBE. Overall in korea, hybe and soumu havent done anything to promote her since fearless era. twitter.com/laviensakura/s…

Netizens defend Hybe for focusing only on group promos instead of Sakura's solo jobs

Many fans also spoke up to defend HYBE's decision to support the group together instead of letting them pursue solo careers due to the recent controversy with former member Kim Garam.

HYBE supporters hailed the decision to ensure that the group as a whole did not have to go through unnecessary harassment from media and agencies at a time when their presence in the Korean industry was not completely established.

🌼 @LONGWAY95 @letsyousoro Not only her tbh the whole group has a little to zero solo work which is weird tbh @letsyousoro Not only her tbh the whole group has a little to zero solo work which is weird tbh

mary.⁷ 🫧 @breadcheekslvr @laviensakura hy/be is a company that focuses on their groups first and foremost. they first need to make sure le/sserafim position is stable before giving them even more work and making them do a lot of solo schedules. @laviensakura hy/be is a company that focuses on their groups first and foremost. they first need to make sure le/sserafim position is stable before giving them even more work and making them do a lot of solo schedules.

mary.⁷ 🫧 @breadcheekslvr @sakusak81977126 @laviensakura tf do you mean? half of the time after debiut was overshadowed by controversy, so ofc they wouldn't send these girls out solo just so they can be mistreated and grilled by knetz and the media. only rn sth started happening cause new era is starting. @sakusak81977126 @laviensakura tf do you mean? half of the time after debiut was overshadowed by controversy, so ofc they wouldn't send these girls out solo just so they can be mistreated and grilled by knetz and the media. only rn sth started happening cause new era is starting.

mary.⁷ 🫧 @breadcheekslvr @sakusak81977126 @laviensakura jesus you're so hellbent on proving she's mistreated when she isn't. but what for? Ofc others worry about health too but you want her to go out and do just solo promo. she's in a group so she's promoting the group rn. promo just started so at least wait a bit before speaking pls. @sakusak81977126 @laviensakura jesus you're so hellbent on proving she's mistreated when she isn't. but what for? Ofc others worry about health too but you want her to go out and do just solo promo. she's in a group so she's promoting the group rn. promo just started so at least wait a bit before speaking pls.

TinkTatKat @TinkTatKat @milkkura39 I wonder if it’s because of the whole controversy @ debut. I feel like they just wanted to get the other girls through the debut and hopefully repair any damage to their images. I think if this CB is successful we will see a lot more solo stuff for the girls or @ least i hope so @milkkura39 I wonder if it’s because of the whole controversy @ debut. I feel like they just wanted to get the other girls through the debut and hopefully repair any damage to their images. I think if this CB is successful we will see a lot more solo stuff for the girls or @ least i hope so

ً @sseratiny the people saying that hybe is giving sakura 0 solo work are the same people who blame the company for overworking their artists. lesserafim debuted only 4 months ago and they did many group activities, did you expected her to debut as a soloist as long as in her group? the people saying that hybe is giving sakura 0 solo work are the same people who blame the company for overworking their artists. lesserafim debuted only 4 months ago and they did many group activities, did you expected her to debut as a soloist as long as in her group?

ً @sseratiny do you think THEE miyawaki sakura would’ve give up a good and stable career in japan to debut in an agency that is mistreating her?? she’s a grown and smart woman she knows what she’s doing do you think THEE miyawaki sakura would’ve give up a good and stable career in japan to debut in an agency that is mistreating her?? she’s a grown and smart woman she knows what she’s doing

Sonia⁷ is AntiFragile🙅🏽‍♀️ @seokjinlandddd @sakusak81977126 And how’s this Hybe’s fault, when it’s the magazine or brand that picks whoever they want?? And what type of promotion are y’all even looking for speak out, fashion, song covers or what @sakusak81977126 And how’s this Hybe’s fault, when it’s the magazine or brand that picks whoever they want?? And what type of promotion are y’all even looking for speak out, fashion, song covers or what

About Sakura, the Japanese sensation in K-pop group LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura is a Japanese singer-songwriter, actress and model under Source Music and A.M. Entertainment. She is a former member of the project girl group IZ*ONE and the Japanese idol girl groups HKT48 and AKB48.

In 2018, she participated in Mnet's survival show Produce 48. She finished the competition in second place, thus becoming a member of IZ*ONE. The group officially debuted in 2018 with the mini album Color*IZ and its title track, La Vie En Rose.

In 2021, it was announced that Sakura would be launching her own cosmetics line called 'CRAN' in partnership with the Japanese color contact lens brand 'MOLAK'. Product sales began in December of the same year. 50,000 products from the line were reported to have been sold in just one week.

In March 2022, it was announced that Sakura and IZ*ONE's former groupmate Chaewon had officially signed to Source Music and would be debuting in their upcoming girl group, LE SSERAFIM.

In March 2022, media outlets reported that Sakura had signed with Japanese agency A.M. Entertainment to manage her solo activities in Japan.

Sakura is also the new model for the LILY BROWN brand and has launched her own clothing collection in partnership with the brand.

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and Hybe Corporation. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae. Originally a sextet, Kim Ga-ram was removed from the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract. The K-pop group debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first EP FEARLESS.

The group is now gearing up for the release of their second EP, ANTIFRAGILE.

