Fans complaint about the high price tag of Air Jordan 6 GORE-TEX "Brown Kelp" sneakers: "$250 is just crazy"

With a rich history and emotion associated with Michael Jordan, Air Jordan 6 holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads. Even though Jordan sneaker models like AJ 1 are more hyped and frequently seen in the market, true sneaker lovers value AJ 6 too. The AJ 6 is the best option for fusing cutting-edge technology and understated aesthetics.

Recently, the release news of the upcoming women's exclusive Air Jordan 6 GORE-TEX "Brown Kelp" sneakers surfaced on the internet and sneakerheads got to see the first look of the pair. The color combination is brown and purple, already likened by the fans. However, fans are not happy about the price tag. The retail price of the sneaker pair will be $250 which, according to fans, is too high for the AJ 6 model.

Fans are not happy about the price tag (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Fans are criticizing Air Jordan 6 GORE-TEX "Brown Kelp" sneakers due to high price tag

Back in July, the rumor of releasing Air Jordan 6 GORE-TEX "Brown Kelp" sneakers surfaced on the internet but there were no official specifics available regarding the release date or pricing. The pair's formal appearance and other information are now available. The sneaker pair is set to hit the market on November 29, 2023, with a price tag of $250.

The upper of the "Brown Kelp" version of the AJ 6 is almost entirely covered with a dark brown. The Air Jordan 6 has GORE-TEX for protection against the impending cold. "Court Purple" elements are seen at the heel tab, the GORE-TEX tag, and the Jumpman emblems that are located at the tongue and the heel.

It can tolerate substantially more precipitation than a typical AJ 6 because it features a more upscale top and GORE-TEX technology. The sole unit features a back-and-forth pattern of black and yellow, with pops of gum arriving at the outsole. This brings the whole appearance full circle.

All features, design, color combination, advanced technology, and almost everything about this sneaker model are approved by the fans except for the price tag! They are not accepting the fact that the new model will retail for $250. According to the comments on the social media platforms, even though fans are amazed by the new iteration of the Air Jordan 6, they will not purchase it due to its high price.

Here are some mixed reactions of the fans from the Instagram post by @zsneakerheadz, where they appreciate the shoe but also criticize it for its price tag.

Fan comments (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @zsneakerheadz/ Instagram)

Air Jordan 6 GORE-TEX "Brown Kelp" sneakers will come in women's sizes. Stay tuned for further information!