Fans criticize the newly revealed CPFM x Nike Air Flea 2 sneakers: "The person that designed those should be fired"

Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) and Nike have teamed up once again to release a new sneaker, the Nike Air Flea 2. Over the past five years, the brand has collaborated with Nike on several sneakers, including the CPFM version of the Air VaporMax. The latest collaboration between CPFM and Nike brings exciting designs and limited-edition offerings, catering to sneakerheads and fashionistas. However, fans are not liking the new innovation much.

The sneaker will be available in two colorways, "Black" and "Faded Spruce". Official information like the release date and design details has not been disclosed by the labels. However, the sneakers are expected to release during the 2023 holiday season, with a price tag of $220.

Fans dismiss the upcoming CPFM x Nike Air Flea 2 sneakers

The new style Air Flea 2 sneakers, which were spotted at Rolling Loud Miami, feature a Balenciaga-inspired waffle tread that extends all the way up to the toe cap and heel. Its upper is made of a neoprene-like material and features two midfoot straps that are covered by a huge white Swoosh that breaks up the otherwise all-black design.

The shoe features a variety of co-branding aspects, including references to the Flea 2 name on the tongue and heel tab. The shoes also have a snap button feature that allows numerous decorations to be affixed to the shoe, offering the wearer customization possibilities such as the gigantic Swoosh, emblems, and other branding hits.

Despite the innovative model, sneakerheads are not quite happy with it. Fans are criticizing the new Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 sneaker, saying the design of the shoe is not worth it and the designer did not do a good job. People are comparing the model with Balenciaga sneakers. According to them, the design is too similar to Balenciaga shoes, but low quality.

Considering the previous collaborative releases of Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike, this one was also expected to be something out-of-the-box and unconventional.

However, fans are saying that it may be one of the ugliest-looking shoes designed by Nike. Here are some of the comments on @sneakernews' Instagram post:

Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike tried to do something innovative with these new upcoming Air Flea 2 sneakers, but as evidenced from the above comments, it hasn't gone down well with the fans.