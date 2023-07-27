Nike Air Max Scorpion "Have A Nike Day" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The highly regarded Nike Air Max line has established a track record for advancing beyond the limits of footwear innovation and technological development for years. The newest member of the squad is the Air Max Scorpion, which debuted in late 2022 and has been making news for its futuristic design. So far, the sneaker model has been witnessed in various colorways in 2023, and the newest one to join its catalog is "Have a Nike Day" edition.

The recently revealed Nike Air Max Scorpion "Have a Nike Day" shoes are expected to go on sale later this year, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit. However, no public announcement has been made by the company yet. The SNKRS app, some affiliated retail locations, and Nike's physical and online stores will offer these sneakers for sale. The cost of these sneakers is reportedly going to be $250.

Nike Air Max Scorpion "Have A Nike Day" shoes are dominated by dual lacing on top

Following the first looks at the Air Force 1 and Air Max Pulse variants that were added to the "Have a Nike Day" selection over the past few days, sneakerheads will soon see another sneaker included in this range.

A vivid new version of the Air Max Scorpion will be added to the Nike's "Have A Nike Day" collection. Despite being a relative newcomer to the Air Max family, which was introduced in 2022, the silhouette has been winning over sneaker aficionados with its wide range of color schemes.

The cutting-edge design is underlined on the brand's newsroom as follows:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

The novel Flyknit chenille upper body of the footwear model, as per to the shoe company, have brief strands incorporated for a soft touch and is held by twin vertical core yarns.

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

By adding a dual lacing mechanism to the silhouette, the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Have A Nike Day" stands out significantly from its contemporaries. Two extra strings that provide an impressive contrast in two shades of brilliant green cross over the toe box stretch past the profile, then loop all around the heel. Moreover, comparing this novel lacing approach to the conventional use of multicolored rope reveals major differences.

The "Have A Nike Day" series' characteristic happy face logo and a large Swoosh decorate the black Flyknit outer that sits on top of the multicolored lace arrangement. As such, the collection's spirit is nicely captured by the fun, lively style.

A second layer of visual appeal is added by the sole unit of this Nike Air Max Scorpion, which has two contrasting finishes: the top half shimmers coupled with metallic silver. The bottom also changes to an opaque blue at the same time. The opposing components combine to create a distinctive, eye-catching appearance.

Watch out for the highly desired Nike Air Max Scorpion "Have a Nike Day" sneakers, which will be accessible for purchase in shops in the upcoming 2023 weeks. If readers feel like they must have a pair of these robust shoes, download the SNKRS app or register on the Swoosh website for exclusive news when they go on sale.