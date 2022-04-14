Fans in disbelief as 7-month pregnant Madlyn Ballatori appears with Colby Kissinger on The Ultimatum reunion

The Netflix reality show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, just released its last two episodes, and it surprised fans massively on the way out. Wednesday's reunion episode revealed a lot of information for fans to digest.

After eight episodes packed with drama and betrayal, The Ultimatum aired its reunion on April 13, 2022. Everyone was left in disbelief when they found out that Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expecting their first child in April.

Fan Reactions after Madlyn Ballatori's pregnancy reveal on The Ultimatum

During the reunion episode of The Ultimatum, Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger joined the other castmates in the finale confidently. They looked like they were very much in love. To top it off, Ballatori was seven months pregnant with a baby girl and fans were shocked by the revelation.

Fans expressed their surprise on Twitter. Some said that they didn’t expect Ballatori to be pregnant while others were confused as to how she could be seven months pregnant as the finale was filmed in February, six months after the experiment.

Joriliciou$ @ForeverJORs Madlyn is 7 months pregnant on the reunion. But filming cut 6 months before the reunion was filmed #TheUltimatum Madlyn is 7 months pregnant on the reunion. But filming cut 6 months before the reunion was filmed #TheUltimatum https://t.co/fzOcc3Kur3

Nals @nvedac i didn’t expect Madlyn ending up pregnant on the finale 🙃 #TheUltimatum i didn’t expect Madlyn ending up pregnant on the finale 🙃 #TheUltimatum

Variant Harden @hulkswag85 #TheUltimatum was messy af. The whole ending was trash! Madlyn pregnant by Colby?! #TheUltimatum was messy af. The whole ending was trash! Madlyn pregnant by Colby?!

Todororo⁷🧈 @Rolils99 Omg my face when Madlyn walked out pregnant. He trapped her fr #TheUltimatum Omg my face when Madlyn walked out pregnant. He trapped her fr #TheUltimatum https://t.co/HpomW4hNV0

•nightfury• @ramennoodles890 not colby marrying madlyn IMMEDIATELY bc he was worried she’d change her mind. he literally said “she’s changed her stance so many times over the last night” or something like that right before the proposal??? and they’re PREGNANT now?!! maddening behaviour #TheUltimatum not colby marrying madlyn IMMEDIATELY bc he was worried she’d change her mind. he literally said “she’s changed her stance so many times over the last night” or something like that right before the proposal??? and they’re PREGNANT now?!! maddening behaviour #TheUltimatum

☀️ @offto_saturn madlyn walking out 7 months pregnant???? my jaw dropped coz weren't u hating him for 9 episodes straight???? #TheUltimatum madlyn walking out 7 months pregnant???? my jaw dropped coz weren't u hating him for 9 episodes straight????#TheUltimatum https://t.co/IrDu7oS5tu

Shannon♊️ @shannonpage93 Madlyn acted like Colby didn’t even EXIST after she saw Randall. Said she couldn’t be with a man who couldn’t admit he was wrong. THEN MARRIED HIM AND GOT PREGNANT. I’m in disbelief #TheUltimatum Madlyn acted like Colby didn’t even EXIST after she saw Randall. Said she couldn’t be with a man who couldn’t admit he was wrong. THEN MARRIED HIM AND GOT PREGNANT. I’m in disbelief #TheUltimatum

Jessica Buentello @JBuents24 Jaw is on the floor. Engaged, married, AND PREGNANT?! I was not expecting this from Madlyn and Colby. I- #TheUltimatum Jaw is on the floor. Engaged, married, AND PREGNANT?! I was not expecting this from Madlyn and Colby. I- #TheUltimatum https://t.co/I4qkLfFDmq

Madlyn and Colby are looking forward to this chapter of their lives

Colby and Madlyn are excited to welcome their baby girl into the world. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the excited father-to-be said:

“So this time last year, we're kind of wrapping things up with everything during filming. And then about three months after that, we ended up doing a little get together with family and friends, and then we kind of did our thing in Mexico, and I think that's when everything happened.”

He further added:

"But yeah, in about August of last year is when we found out that we were pregnant, or that Madlyn was pregnant. I always say we, right? So we just had a doctor's appointment today and we find out we have three weeks until this baby is out.”

The duo had entered the experiment on The Ultimatum after Kissinger gave Ballatori an ultimatum to either marry him or move on.

Madlyn wasn't sure about marriage at first, and she even told her partner, “The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you." However, she warmed up to the idea over the course of the show and eventually decided that she could not lose Colby. She said yes to Kissinger’s proposal in the final episode and they married immediately after deciding to “take advantage of this giant stage” and make the moment “real special” so they "never forget" it.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee