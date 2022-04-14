Fans in disbelief as 7-month pregnant Madlyn Ballatori appears with Colby Kissinger on The Ultimatum reunion

The Netflix reality show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, just released its last two episodes, and it surprised fans massively on the way out. Wednesday's reunion episode revealed a lot of information for fans to digest.
After eight episodes packed with drama and betrayal, The Ultimatum aired its reunion on April 13, 2022. Everyone was left in disbelief when they found out that Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expecting their first child in April.
Fan Reactions after Madlyn Ballatori's pregnancy reveal on The Ultimatum
During the reunion episode of The Ultimatum, Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger joined the other castmates in the finale confidently. They looked like they were very much in love. To top it off, Ballatori was seven months pregnant with a baby girl and fans were shocked by the revelation.
Fans expressed their surprise on Twitter. Some said that they didn’t expect Ballatori to be pregnant while others were confused as to how she could be seven months pregnant as the finale was filmed in February, six months after the experiment.
Madlyn and Colby are looking forward to this chapter of their lives
Colby and Madlyn are excited to welcome their baby girl into the world. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the excited father-to-be said:
“So this time last year, we're kind of wrapping things up with everything during filming. And then about three months after that, we ended up doing a little get together with family and friends, and then we kind of did our thing in Mexico, and I think that's when everything happened.”
He further added:
"But yeah, in about August of last year is when we found out that we were pregnant, or that Madlyn was pregnant. I always say we, right? So we just had a doctor's appointment today and we find out we have three weeks until this baby is out.”
The duo had entered the experiment on The Ultimatum after Kissinger gave Ballatori an ultimatum to either marry him or move on.
Madlyn wasn't sure about marriage at first, and she even told her partner, “The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you." However, she warmed up to the idea over the course of the show and eventually decided that she could not lose Colby. She said yes to Kissinger’s proposal in the final episode and they married immediately after deciding to “take advantage of this giant stage” and make the moment “real special” so they "never forget" it.